

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) on Thursday said hydrocarbon production in the first quarter is expected to show organic growth above 3%, supported by start-ups at Lapa SW and Mabruk, but impacted by production losses in the Middle East of around 100 kboe/d, with overall oil and gas output broadly in line with the fourth quarter.



Exploration and Production results are projected to rise significantly on higher realised prices.



Integrated LNG results are expected to increase sharply, driven by about 10% growth in LNG production.



Integrated Power results are seen at around $500 million, with cash flow of about $600 million, both in line with the first quarter 2025.



Downstream performance is expected to improve, supported by refinery utilisation above 90%.



Working capital is projected to increase by around $5 billion, while the gearing ratio is expected to be about 15% at quarter-end.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News