

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY, AI.PA), a French natural gases company, said on Thursday that it will invest EUR 200 million in Japan to support a major semiconductor maker in the production of future artificial intelligence chips.



The French company will build and operate two new industrial gas production units in Hiroshima. These plants will provide the industrial gases essential to produce next-generation chips, which are crucial to artificial intelligence technologies.



Air Liquide's production units are expected to start their operations by the end of 2028. The units will deliver ultra-pure nitrogen, oxygen, and argon to support the production of the chips.



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