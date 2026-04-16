On October 7, 2025, the shares in Maha Capital AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company having entered into a share purchase agreement with KEO World, Inc. conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Yesterday, April 15, 2026, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had decided to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Maha Capital AB Short name: MAHA A ISIN code: SE0008374383

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.