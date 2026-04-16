Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday April 22, 2026 commencing at 4:00 PM at the offices of its lawyers, Fogler Rubinoff LLP, located at 40 King St. West, Suite 2400, Scotia Plaza Toronto ON M5H 3Y2.

Commencing at 4:30 PM following the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung the Company's CEO will host a live demonstration of two of its core IronCAP-based technologies: its Quantum AI Wrapper ("QAW") and its quantum-resistant digital asset infrastructure, including $qONE and the Layer 1 Migration Toolkit. The live demonstration will showcase how 01 Quantum's technologies are being applied to two large and rapidly evolving markets: secure artificial intelligence and quantum-safe digital assets infrastructure. Registration for the event can be found below.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum commented, "As we prepare to demonstrate our quantum cybersecurity technologies, we believe investors, partners, and customers will gain a clearer understanding of how 01 Quantum's platform can be applied to real-world enterprise and digital asset use cases. Our Quantum AI Wrapper (QAW) combines full homomorphic encryption (FHE) with the Company's IronCAP post-quantum cryptography to help protect both user data and AI vendor intellectual property, while our Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) and Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) technologies are designed to help digital assets ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoins to prepare for Q-Day, when quantum computers are predicted to become powerful enough to break current encryption standards, with potentially wide ranging impacts on all prevalent online privacy and security standards. These demonstrations will highlight the practical applications of our technology platform and the long-term market opportunities we are pursuing in advance of this next evolution in online security standards."

The live demonstration is expected to include:

QAW demonstration : showcasing how QAW is designed to enable AI systems to process encrypted data without exposing sensitive prompts, user data, model parameters, or outputs.

: showcasing how QAW is designed to enable AI systems to process encrypted data without exposing sensitive prompts, user data, model parameters, or outputs. Encrypted AI inference use case : illustrating how QAW can support special-purpose AI models in high-security sectors such as financial services, healthcare, diagnostics, image recognition, and network traffic analysis.

: illustrating how QAW can support special-purpose AI models in high-security sectors such as financial services, healthcare, diagnostics, image recognition, and network traffic analysis. QCW / QDW digital asset protection demonstration : highlighting 01 Quantum's quantum-resistant digital asset infrastructure, including the $qONE ecosystem token and a preview of qVAULT, the forthcoming quantum-safe vault developed for the qLABS foundation.

: highlighting 01 Quantum's quantum-resistant digital asset infrastructure, including the $qONE ecosystem token and a preview of qVAULT, the forthcoming quantum-safe vault developed for the qLABS foundation. Layer 1 Migration Toolkit overview : demonstrating how the toolkit is designed to help smart-contract-based blockchains transition toward post-quantum security without disrupting existing infrastructure.

: demonstrating how the toolkit is designed to help smart-contract-based blockchains transition toward post-quantum security without disrupting existing infrastructure. IronCAP integration : showing how 01 Quantum's post-quantum cryptography is being applied across both AI and blockchain environments.

: showing how 01 Quantum's post-quantum cryptography is being applied across both AI and blockchain environments. Commercialization roadmap: providing an update on how the Company intends to advance these technologies through partner-driven deployment models and market-facing opportunities.

For those who cannot attend in person we invite you to join us online or dial in to listen.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=HftuuixEHTR5JL5e0Iz5MqqpYNbUpt.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558-8656 or (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 360476977

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292808

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.