Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) (FSE: VR6) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration program at the Gator Property ("Gator"), located in Pershing and Lander Counties, Nevada.

Phase I of the program is expected to be completed within approximately 30 days and will include:

A Magnetotelluric ( "MT" ) survey over the Gator South target designed to define subsurface resistivity structures and identify potential zones of alteration and fluid pathways associated with precious metal mineralization at depth.

High-resolution geological mapping over the GSX target focused on characterizing alteration intensity, structural controls, and host lithologies to support targeting of mineralized zones and future drill collar locations.

"In the six weeks since optioning the Gator property we have identified contractors, performed field visits and initiated our first work program. This all being done with the objective to move towards a drill decision as quickly as possible," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration.

Gator Property Overview

The Gator Property is located approximately 56 km (35 miles) south-southwest of Battle Mountain, a well-established mining hub in north-central Nevada. The property is made up of 160 mining claims that cover 3,306 acres (or 13.4 square kilometres) and located on US federal land under administration of the Bureau of Land Management (or "BLM"). The property has excellent year-round access via all-weather county roads.

The Gator Property is situated within a highly prospective region:

~36 km southwest of the producing Phoenix Mine (7.2 million ounces gold, M&I resources*) operated by Nevada Gold Mines

~19 km west-southwest of the past-producing Cove-McCoy Mine (3.3 Moz gold and 108 Moz silver**) now owned by i-80 Gold

Exploration Targets

The Gator is underlain by prospective lithologies that host and/or are proximal to several mines in the region. Detailed mapping and geochemical analysis at Gator have outlined a distal-disseminated style epithermal Au-Ag mineral system over a seven (7) kilometre long north-south structural corridor. Within this corridor, the Company has identified two high-priority targets:

Gator South Target

The Gator South target occupies a graben, or a down-dropped block, within the north-south structural trend. This geological environment is comparable to the surface expressions that overlay and/or are proximal to past producing mines in the region.

GSX Target

Situated along the southern extension of the property, the GSX target is characterized by strongly silicified sediments of the Havallah Formation. Geochemical sampling has identified anomalous gold, mercury, and arsenic over an area measuring approximately 400 by 700 metres. This mineralization is interpreted to represent vapor-phase alteration controlled by fault and fracture networks, overlying a potentially precious metals-bearing hydrothermal system at depth.

Sources:

*Barrick Gold - Nevada Site Visit - February 2026

**Society of Economic Geologists (2008). Economic Geology, Vol. 103. Retrieved from:

Geoscience World Journal Archive

Qualified Persons

Kenneth Tullar, C.P.Geo., (CPG-11142) a consultant to the Company and an independent Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to the Gator Property contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292807

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation