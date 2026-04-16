Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS"), and Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CRB) ("Cariboo Rose") announce its exploration plan for 2026 for the Cowtrail porphyry copper-gold project located in the Cariboo region of British Columbia (the "Cowtrail Property"). The Cowtrail Propery, encompassing 4,717-hectares (11,650 acres), is located in southcentral BC contiguous with the Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU).

Diamond drilling (1,500 to 2,000 meters) is planned in 2026 in the Lea Lake target area. Significant drill intercepts here to move forward from this year include CT23-16 with 0.15% copper and 0.120 g/t gold over 105.0 meters (drilled in 2023) and CT25-23 with 0.20% copper and 0.100 g/t gold over 70.0 meters (drilled in 2025). Further geophysics (land based and/or airborne) are also planned (subject to contractor availability). Please refer the Company's News Releases dated February 3, 2026, December 1, 2025, and September 17, 2025 for more information on these previous exploration results.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo., a director of BRS and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focussed on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292744

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.