Bulten AB: EXIM Singapore awarded contract to supply specialised kit sets for military vehicle powertrains (SEK 21 million)

EXIM Singapore has been awarded a contract to supply specialised kit sets to a Singapore-based defence contractor. The total contract value amounts to SEK 21 million, and the order may, over time, be followed by additional orders.

The kit sets will be used in powertrain systems for military vehicles. The programme comprises 51 kitting configurations and includes approximately 125 unique parts.

All kitting activities will be carried out at EXIM Singapore's distribution centre and will be supported through a vendor-managed inventory (VMI) set-up, enabling efficient supply, reduced complexity and high delivery precision.

The contract reflects Bulten's continued development of its distribution business through EXIM and supports the company's expansion within C-parts distribution, with an increasing focus on value-added services such as kitting, inventory management and supply chain solutions.

"This contract is a good example of our expansion into new industry verticals and of how we are broadening our offering beyond traditional applications. Through EXIM Singapore's capabilities in kitting and inventory management, we can support customers not only with components, but also with more integrated and value-added supply solutions. This contributes to strengthening our position in selected growth segments and supports our long-term profitability," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten AB.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 5,045 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.