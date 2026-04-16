PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, April 16, 2026

VINCI Airports - Traffic as of March 31, 2026

Traffic growth of 1.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Asia

Latin America as the main driver of this quarter's momentum, confirming the resilience of VINCI Airports' international network

Continued growth trajectory across several European platforms and in Cabo Verde





In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 1st quarter of 2026 compared to the 1st quarter of 2025.

More than 74 million passengers passed through the VINCI Airports network in Q1 2026, representing a 1.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025. This performance highlights the resilience and geographical diversity of the network in a context marked by geopolitical disruptions. While the conflict in the Middle East and tensions between China and Japan have locally impacted some airports, the overall effect on the global dynamics of the VINCI Airports network has remained limited, further confirming its robustness.

In Latin America, the airports in the network once again delivered excellent performance. In Brazil- Salvador Bahia airport recorded a remarkable double-digit traffic growth this quarter (+12 %) due to the expansion of services offered by airlines GOL, Azul, and LATAM, as well as strong demand for long-haul routes operated by TAP. In Mexico, growth continued with very positive momentum in Monterrey, driven primarily by domestic flights this quarter. In the Dominican Republic, the airports of the network recorded increased passenger numbers, with notable growth from Arajet at Santo Domingo- Costa Rica has solidified its international appeal. The only exception is Santiago Airport in Chile, where traffic has declined due to fleet allocation issues impacting SKY Airlines.

In Cabo Verde, the airports within the VINCI Airports network have recorded very positive growth momentum, with traffic increasing by 17 %. This performance was driven by the diversification of air connectivity offerings, including new routes operated by partner airlines such as easyJet and Transavia, with new winter-season connections from France, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

In Europe, several airports in the VINCI Airports network maintained their growth trajectory- Belgrade airport continued to demonstrate dynamism, notably driven by the development of routes to Western Europe. At Edinburgh, traffic growth has remained robust, driven by Mediterranean destinations. Despite the impact of flight suspensions to the Middle East, Budapest airport continued to register high passenger numbers, driven by expanded offerings from Ryanair and easyJet and growing interest in destinations such as Italy, Spain, and France.

In Portugal- Lisbon airport has benefited from the surge in long-haul flights operated by TAP to Brazil and the United States. Meanwhile, Porto airport has reported strong traffic growth, supported by sustained increases in transatlantic connections as well as routes to Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Some airports faced less favourable market conditions. At London Gatwick, the reorganization of medium-haul offerings and cancellations related to the conflict in the Middle East have tempered the strong performance of easyJet and British Airways in the first quarter. Meanwhile, in France, domestic traffic, lastingly hindered by increased taxation, slowed the performance of regional platforms.

Finally, geopolitical tensions between China and Japan affected the overall results of Japanese airports. However, the regional market has remained dynamic, with traffic showing significant growth, particularly from South Korea.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting its stakeholders' transition.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 31 March 2026

I-Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1





March 2026 Q1 2026 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 VINCI Airports +1.6% +1.5% Portugal (ANA) +4.4% +4.0% United Kingdom +0.6% -0.6% France -3.1% -2.0% Serbia +10% +8.8% Hungary +1.1% +3.5% Mexico (OMA) +3.0% +5.0% United States of America -8.9% -6.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +17% +9.9% Costa Rica +15% +12% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.4% -1.8% Brazil +1.8% +8.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +0.1% -2.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -8.6% -0.9% Cabo Verde +19% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II-Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2





March 2026 Q1 2026 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 VINCI Airports -1.0% -0.8% Portugal (ANA) +3.2% +2.1% United Kingdom -0.5% -2.5% France -1.5% -1.3% Serbia +4.8% +5.0% Hungary 0.0% +1.9% Mexico (OMA) +2.0% +2.8% United States of America -20% -10% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.3% +3.6% Costa Rica +30% +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -3.2% -3.9% Brazil +1.1% +3.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) -5.5% -7.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -1.4% +3.9% Cabo Verde +14% +15%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III-Passenger traffic by airport





In thousands of passengers Q1 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 7,857 +3.1% Porto (OPO) 3,483 +8.3% Faro (FAO) 1,271 +2.4% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 1,187 +4.0% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 504 -5.4% TOTAL 14,303 +4.0% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 8,127 -3.6% Edinburgh (EDI) 3,363 +6.5% Belfast (BFS) 1,381 +1.2% TOTAL 12,870 -0.6% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 2,347 -0.9% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 1,302 -2.2% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 117 -5.9% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 182 -6.6% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 152 +6.3% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 23 -21% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 42 -28% Annecy (NCY) 2 -1.6% TOTAL 4,170 -2.0% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 1,758 +8.8% TOTAL 1,758 +8.8% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 4,138 +3.5% TOTAL 4,138 +3.5% Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 3,578 +8.2% Chihuahua (CUU) 446 +5.7% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 472 -3.0% Culiacan (CUL) 515 -4.3% Mazatlan (MZT) 443 -8.0% Acapulco (ACA) 190 +5.6% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 198 +15% Torreon (TRC) 190 -1.0% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 241 +10% Durango (DGO) 148 +19% Zacatecas (ZCL) 103 +17% Tampico (TAM) 153 +13% Reynosa (REX) 93 -9.5% TOTAL 6,770 +5.0% In thousands of passengers Q1 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR)* 1,289 -5.6% Atlantic City (ACY)* 199 -13% TOTAL 1,488 -6.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Santo Domingo (SDQ) 1,384 +10% Puerto Plata (POP) 336 +2.4% Samana (AZS) 63 +64% La Isabela (JBQ) 10 +1.7% TOTAL 1,793 +9.9% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 793 +12% TOTAL 793 +12% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 7,387 -1.8% TOTAL 7,387 -1.8% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 2,280 +12% Manaus (MAO) 851 +9.1% Porto Velho (PVH) 144 -6.6% Boa Vista (BVB) 92 -23% Rio Branco (RBR) 109 -19% TOTAL 3,514 +8.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 7,747 -6.6% Itami (ITM) 3,919 +3.3% Kobe (UKB) 992 +13% TOTAL 12,658 -2.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (KTI)* 1,350 n.a. Sihanoukville (KOS) 78 x1.1 TOTAL 1,429 -0.9% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 217 +19% Sal (SID) 484 +16% São Vicente (VXE) 116 +18% Boa Vista (BVC) 199 +16% TOTAL 1,050 +17% Total VINCI Airports 74,122 +1.5%

*MC: Management Contract

IV-Commercial movements by airport





Commercial flights Q1 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 51,352 +0.6% Porto (OPO) 23,098 +5.8% Faro (FAO) 9,136 +5.5% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 8,319 +2.4% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 6,059 -3.8% TOTAL 98,012 +2.1% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 51,147 -4.0% Edinburgh (EDI) 25,123 +1.0% Belfast (BFS) 12,168 -3.2% TOTAL 88,438 -2.5% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 23,312 -1.5% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 10,053 +3.1% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 1,825 -4.0% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 2,495 -6.6% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 4,393 -2.8% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 663 -3.2% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 978 -8.1% Annecy (NCY) 1,035 -6.1% TOTAL 45,327 -1.3% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 18,940 +5.0% TOTAL 18,940 +5.0% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 29,902 +1.9% TOTAL 29,902 +1.9% Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 30,240 +5.5% Chihuahua (CUU) 5,154 +3.6% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 4,144 -11% Culiacan (CUL) 4,467 -8.7% Mazatlan (MZT) 4,093 -6.3% Acapulco (ACA) 2,553 +15% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 3,738 +0.8% Torreon (TRC) 2,818 +7.9% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 2,524 +13% Durango (DGO) 2,366 +3.0% Zacatecas (ZCL) 1,143 +19% Tampico (TAM) 2,196 +26% Reynosa (REX) 747 -30% TOTAL 66,183 +2.8% Commercial flights Q1 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR)* 31,361 -11% Atlantic City (ACY)* 2,278 -4.0% TOTAL 33,639 -10% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Santo-Domingo (SDQ) 11,074 +3.3% Puerto Plata (POP) 2,128 +1.9% Samana (AZS) 465 +51% La Isabela (JBQ) 1,083 -3.8% TOTAL 14,752 +3.6% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 9,160 +26% TOTAL 9,160 +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 42,387 -3.9% TOTAL 42,387 -3.9% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 16,063 +11% Manaus (MAO) 7,646 +2.1% Porto Velho (PVH) 1,005 -14% Boa Vista (BVB) 569 -29% Rio Branco (RBR) 720 -25% TOTAL 26,406 +3.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 43,760 -14% Itami (ITM) 33,793 -0.1% Kobe (UKB) 8,744 +5.8% TOTAL 86,297 -7.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (KTI)* 12,195 n.a. Sihanoukville (KOS) 1,009 +74% TOTAL 13,204 +3.9% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 2,581 +9.0% Sal (SID) 4,732 +21% São Vicente (VXE) 1,316 +10% Boa Vista (BVC) 1,505 +9.8% TOTAL 10,720 +15% Total VINCI Airports 583,367 -0.8%

* Management Contract

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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