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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 19:13
127,25 Euro
-1,78 % -2,30
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,20127,2519:30
127,20127,2519:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
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VINCI wins an important contract for the future HS2 line in the United Kingdom

Nanterre, 13 May 2026

VINCI wins an important contract for the future HS2 line

in the United Kingdom

  • Construction of rolling stock maintenance depot and the Network Integrated Control Centre (NICC) in Birmingham
  • A major new economic centre set to generate more than 1,000 jobs
  • A contract with a total value of £856 million (990€ million)

HS2 Ltd has awarded Taylor Woodrow*, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, the contract to build a set of key infrastructure works for the future British high-speed rail line bearing the same name.

This £856 million (990€ million) contract includes the design, construction, testing and commissioning of a highly technical maintenance depot for HS2 trains. The site will notably include a maintenance building, a train washing facility, an automatic vehicle inspection building, stabling tracks and a test track. It will also house the operational control centre for the entire HS2 network.

Located in a 70-hectare former brownfield site, the project represents a major driver of urban regeneration for Birmingham. Around 1,000 long-term jobs are expected to be created on the site over time, and nearly 500 jobs during the construction phase. Part of the land freed up around the site may also be used for future economic development and the creation of green spaces.

The High Speed 2 (HS2) project is a low-carbon high-speed rail line designed to connect West London (Old Oak Common station) to Birmingham and free up space on the existing line for more freight and local services.

*in a 50/50 joint venture with Aureos Rail Ltd

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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