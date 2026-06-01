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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 10:19
124,05 Euro
-1,78 % -2,25
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,95124,0010:22
124,00124,0510:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Thierry Mirville appointed Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, VINCI

Nanterre, 1 June 2026

Thierry Mirville appointed Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, VINCI

As from 1 June 2026, Thierry Mirville is appointed Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of VINCI. He succeeds Christian Labeyrie, who will retire at the end of this year.

A graduate of ESSEC Business School and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Thierry Mirville began his professional career in 1991 at GTIE, a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale de Eaux (which became a VINCI subsidiary in 1997, renamed VINCI Energies in 2002). He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies Deutschland in 2003 and became Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies in 2006. In 2018, he joined VINCI SA in charge of the Treasury, Financing and Tax Department. In 2021, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the new VINCI Construction division, which includes construction and road works activities. Thierry Mirville has been Deputy Chief Financial Officer and a member of VINCI's Executive Committee since 1 October 2025.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


- Thierry Mirville_CFO-VINCI

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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