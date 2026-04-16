Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), Europe's leading and the world's third largest producer of glass packaging, is inaugurating its first hybrid furnace at its Zaragoza site in Spain. This new facility marks a significant milestone in the Group's decarbonisation strategy and will reduce CO2 (scope 1 and 2) emissions by around 50%, with potential to reach 60% depending on the energy mix.

In response to the climate emergency, Verallia has been committed for several years to decarbonising its operations. Supported by a clear and robust CSR roadmap now reinforced by the SBTi's1 validation of its Net Zero 2040 trajectory the Group aims to reduce its CO2 emissions (scopes 1 and 2) by 46.2% by 2030 compared with 2019, and by 90% by 2040. Verallia is the first global producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products to commit to this trajectory for 2040.

In this context, the Group is deploying a diversified portfolio of low-carbon melting technologies across its network of plants. These include 100% electric furnaces (Cognac, France), traditional super-boosted furnaces (Chalon-sur-Saône, France), and oxy-fuel furnaces (Campo Bom, Brazil, and Pescia, Italy), as well as the Group's new hybrid furnaces (Zaragoza, Spain, with a second planned for Saint-Romain-le-Puy, France).

Those pilot projects allow Verallia engineering teams to develop their innovative technologies, ensuring their optimization in terms of costs and efficiency, but also the skills and the knowledge required to operate and maintain those furnaces. As such, those projects prepare the deployment across the Group of decarbonated furnaces in the coming years.

The Zaragoza hybrid furnace project, launched in 2022 and developed with Sorg for a total investment of €63 million, marks a new stage in this transformation.

A TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION DELIVERING EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

The hybrid furnace combines 70% renewable electricity with 30% natural gas or biofuel, enabling a significant reduction in environmental impact while ensuring production reliability and industrial flexibility.

With three production lines, the furnace offers a high degree of operational agility and can produce different glass colours. At full capacity, the Zaragoza site which operates two furnaces will increase its production to 1.3 million containers per day, reinforcing its role as a reference site on the Iberian Peninsula.

Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of the Verallia Group, said: "The commissioning of our first hybrid furnace in Zaragoza represents a significant step in the decarbonisation of our processes, notably through the progressive electrification of glass melting. This milestone forms part of Verallia's broader commitment to the decarbonisation of the glass packaging industry, through investments in technologies that prepare our entire value chain for more sustainable production models."

AN INVESTMENT SERVING THE REGION AND ITS CUSTOMERS

Beyond its environmental benefits, the hybrid furnace strengthens Verallia's ability to support the strong and sustained growth of the Spanish market, one of the most dynamic in Europe. Its enhanced flexibility will enable the site to meet the diverse needs of wine, spirits and beverage producers, who increasingly expect lower-carbon solutions and resilient supply chains.

By combining additional capacity, improved agility and a more sustainable energy mix, Zaragoza becomes an even more strategic partner for both local and international brands.

Paulo Pinto, General Manager of Verallia Iberia, highlights: "This new hybrid furnace represents a major step forward for our operations in Spain, turning the Zaragoza plant into a relevant example of industrial electrification applied to the glass sector. It will enable us to support our customers with greater capacity, more flexibility and solutions with a lower carbon footprint. This investment reflects our commitment to the Iberian region and our determination to offer more sustainable production while maintaining the quality and service standards that make Verallia a trusted partner in Spain."

THE ZARAGOZA SITE

Located in Cuarte de Huerva, the Zaragoza plant is one of Verallia's seven production centres in Iberia and plays a key role in the Group's industrial footprint. In addition to the commissioning of the hybrid furnace, the site has undergone a major upgrade of its electrical infrastructure and the installation of a dedicated oxygen production unit to support the hybrid melting process.

The Zaragoza plant employs more than 200 people, and the investment carried out on the site has been recognised by the Government of Aragon as a project of regional interest, highlighting its economic and industrial importance for the region.

These developments reinforce Zaragoza's position as a benchmark plant on the Iberian Peninsula for hybrid and electrified technologies and strengthen the strategic role of the Aragon region within Verallia's operations.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 Science Based Targets Initiative. Validation of the Net Zero trajectory: 2040 for scopes 1 and 2, and 2050 for scope 3

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Contacts:

Press

Camille Briquet verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)6 14 24 63 43