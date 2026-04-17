

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK888 million, or SEK0.27 per share. This compares with SEK4.149 billion, or SEK1.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to SEK49.332 billion from SEK55.025 billion last year.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK888 Mln. vs. SEK4.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.27 vs. SEK1.24 last year. -Revenue: SEK49.332 Bln vs. SEK55.025 Bln last year.



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