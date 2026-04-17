

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK), a French maker of rail transport systems, reported a rise in preliminary sales for the full year.



For fiscal 2025-26, the company reported sales of EUR 19.2 billion, less than EUR 18.5 billion last year.



Adjusted EBIT margin moved down to around 6% from 6.4% in the previous year. However, when adjusted for the negative currency impact as well as the negative scope impact, adjusted EBIT margin was broadly stable.



Alstom will release its fiscal 2025-26 earnings report on May 13.



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