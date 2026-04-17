Duni Group: Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://emportal.ink/3QrShNY

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=40AF1478-8D31-4BF4-A99B-67FD72B60055

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For additional information, please contact:



Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.duni.com

Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c4335965

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4335965/4041831.pdf Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January '" 31 March 2026

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