Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:29
8,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1209,18009:02
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 08:42 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duni Group: Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:
https://emportal.ink/3QrShNY

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=40AF1478-8D31-4BF4-A99B-67FD72B60055

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö, Sweden
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00
www.duni.com
Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c4335965

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4335965/4041831.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January '" 31 March 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab-publ-interim-report-1-january--31-march-2026-302745659.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.