Duni Group and Relevo roll out circular takeaway system at Munich's Viktualienmarkt

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A scalable solution to reduce single-use waste in urban food environments is now being introduced at Munich's Viktualienmarkt. Building on Duni Group's earlier announcement of the initiative, the circular reuse system is now being rolled out across the market in collaboration with local partners.

Duni Group, via its brand Relevo, is part of the circular initiative "ReMuc - Ois im Kreis", launching a large-scale reuse system at Viktualienmarkt in Munich - Germany's largest open-air market. Spanning approximately 22,000 square metres, with around 130 vendors and more than five million visitors annually, the market provides a high-frequency environment where circular solutions can be implemented at scale.

The system enables visitors to take away food and beverages in reusable cups and bowls, which can be returned at multiple locations throughout the market. Returns are available 24/7 via dedicated machines, that refund deposits automatically. The infrastructure is designed to handle more than two million returns per year, demonstrating how reuse can be integrated into everyday urban routines without adding complexity for consumers or vendors.

Duni Group, via its brand Relevo, operates the digital infrastructure and return machines that power the circular system. The platform connects vendors, return infrastructure and service partners across the market, enabling seamless ordering, tracking, return and cleaning of reusable packaging. By coordinating all stakeholders, Relevo enables efficient and scalable circular operations while ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience - and supporting increased reuse through more frequent return cycles.

"Making reuse part of everyday life requires solutions that are both convenient and scalable. With Relevo's platform, we enable a system that works across multiple vendors and touchpoints - making circularity accessible in a natural way for both consumers and businesses," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer, Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

Duni Group's digital infrastructure, operated via its brand Relevo, forms the backbone of the initiative, which is developed together with several partners. RECUP provides the reusable cups and bowls, while return machines are installed across the market to ensure easy and continuous access. The system is further supported by local logistics and professional cleaning to enable efficient circulation within the city.

"Viktualienmarkt is a dynamic and high-traffic environment, making it ideal for demonstrating how reuse systems can function in practice. Together with strong partners, we are showing that circular solutions can be scaled and integrated into existing behaviours - without changing the overall experience," says Gregor Franc de Ferriere, Director Reuse & Circularity, Relevo by Duni.

The project is planned to run for five years and aims to serve as a model for other urban locations where food and beverages are consumed on the go, such as markets, public spaces and transport hubs - supporting Duni Group's broader ambition to drive the transition towards circular and more sustainable food packaging solutions in high-demand urban environments.

About Relevo

Relevo, part of Duni Group, provides digital infrastructure and operational solutions for reusable packaging systems in the foodservice industry. Through its circular platform, Relevo enables efficient handling, return and reuse of takeaway packaging across multiple locations.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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