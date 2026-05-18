Duni Group: Bulletin from Duni AB's Annual General Meeting

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Duni AB was held on Monday May 18, 2026 in Malmö, Sweden

On 18 May 2026, Duni AB's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Malmö approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 5.00 per share, distributed to the shareholders in two equal payments of SEK 2.50 per share. Record date for the first instalment was determined as 20?May 2026, and record date for second instalment was determined as 17 November 2026. The first instalment is expected to be distributed through Euroclear Sweden AB on 25 May 2026, and the second instalment on 20 November 2026.

The AGM resolved to approve the respective submitted accounting documents and remuneration report.

The AGM discharged the members of the Board and the President from liability for the preceding financial year.

The AGM decided the number of Board members at seven. Viktoria Bergman, Morten Falkenberg, Thomas Gustafsson, Magnus Holmberg, Sven Knutsson, Pia Marions and Janne Moltke-Leth were re-elected as members of the Board. The AGM re-elected Thomas Gustafsson as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM decided on the compensation to the Board totaling SEK 2,835,000, excluding fees for committee work. The compensation, in the form of cash fees, was set at SEK 675,000 for the Chairman of the Board and SEK 360,000 each to the other six members of the Board elected by the AGM. The AGM also approved the allocation of fees related to committee work as follows: the Chairman of the Audit & Sustainability Committee SEK 149,000 and other members, SEK 73,000 each; the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 76,000, and other members, SEK 35,000 each.

The AGM approved the proposal regarding the Nomination Committee.

The accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Johan Rönnbäck will be auditor in charge.

At the statutory meeting of the Board held in conjunction with the AGM, Sven Knutsson (Chairman), Morten Falkenberg, Thomas Gustafsson and Janne Moltke-Leth were elected to the Remuneration Committee. Pia Marions (Chairman), Viktoria Bergman, Thomas Gustafsson and Sven Knutsson were elected to the Audit & Sustainability Committee.

DUNI AB (publ)

Board of directors

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:



Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.dunigroup.se

Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/bulletin-from-duni-ab-s-annual-general-meeting,c4349852

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4349852/4099193.pdf Bulletin from Duni ABs annual general meeting_2026

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-duni-abs-annual-general-meeting-302775037.html