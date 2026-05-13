Duni Group Launches Assured Carbon Footprint Calculator to Support Climate Action

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group's new assured Carbon Footprint Calculator provides consistent and data-driven carbon footprint insights for the company's own-produced napkins and table covers. This tool makes it easier for customers to make informed, more sustainable choices and reduce their climate impact. An example of how companies can use their work with science-based targets to create value for customers.

As demand for product-level CO2 data continues to grow, transparency and consistency are becoming increasingly important for both customers and companies.

"The Carbon Footprint Calculator makes climate impact information easier to access and communicate - enabling transparent reporting. By providing reliable data, our customers can make informed decisions and communicate them credibly," says Kairit Kuusik, Climate Specialist at Duni Group.

The Carbon Footprint Calculator also supports customer dialogue by enabling comparisons between Duni Group's own-produced napkins and relevant industry-average reference data for virgin tissue in Europe.

Third Party Assurance Strengthens Credibility

The model that the tool is based on is independently assured by the Carbon Trust in accordance with ISO 14067:2018. This third-party assurance strengthens the credibility of how product carbon footprints are calculated and communicated. The underlying data is sourced from Duni Group's climate reporting.

In addition to its customer benefits, the tool supports Duni Group's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions by strengthening internal decision-making.

"This tool enables us to quantify the performance of both our suppliers and our own production, while highlighting where improvements can be made. This value chain perspective reflects how science-based targets are intended to work. As customers now can use the same approach, we see this as a sustainable business advantage, supporting long-term value creation," says Kairit Kuusik.

Duni Group has previously launched a similar calculator for its food packaging assortment.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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