

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), a French concessions and construction company, Thursday said that its subsidiary VINCI Airports handled more than 74 million passengers in the first quarter of the year. This is up 1.5 percent from the same period last year.



The company said that among regions, in Latin America, the airports in the network reported growth. In Brazil, Salvador Bahia Airport saw growth of 12 percent. This was mainly due to more services from airlines like GOL, Azul, and LATAM, along with high demand for long-haul flights operated by TAP.



According to Vinci SA, in Cabo Verde, VINCI Airports reported a 17 rise increase in traffic, helped by a wider range of flight connections, including new routes introduced by airlines such as easyJet and Transavia.



The company said that in Europe, airports in the VINCI Airports network reported growth, while in Japan, overall results were impacted by geopolitical tensions between China and Japan, although the regional market recorded strong traffic growth, especially from South Korea.



On the Paris Exchange, DG.PA ended Thursday's trading at 134.60 euros, up 0.70 euros or 0.52 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News