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WKN: 905265 | ISIN: SE0000135485 | Ticker-Symbol: 27R
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:04
20,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,26021,96009:53
21,60021,62009:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 08:45 Uhr
87 Leser
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RaySearch Laboratories AB: RaySearch receives first RayCare order in China

RaySearch Laboratories (publ) has received an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* and oncology information system RayCare®* from P-Cure. The systems will support P-Cure's proton therapy at the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC) in Shanghai, China. The order was received in the first quarter of 2026 and represents the first RayCare order in China - an important milestone in a large and growing market for advanced radiation therapy.

SPHIC, located in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, is a pioneer in particle therapy and the first facility in China to deploy heavy particle therapy in routine clinical practice. SPHIC is an existing RaySearch customer and currently uses RayStation for treatment planning in carbon ion radiotherapy.

The Israel-based proton therapy company, P-Cure, has completed the conversion of a conventional linear accelerator vault into a proton therapy treatment room for upright treatment at SPHIC - a project that demonstrates a fast, cost-effective and scalable pathway for hospitals to adopt advanced particle therapy.

The order includes both RayStation functionality and RayCare, expanding SPHIC's existing RaySearch footprint to encompass a fully integrated software environment for treatment planning and oncology information management. This integrated setup supports the center's ambition to further develop advanced particle therapy in China.

This first RayCare order in China also represents an important milestone in RaySearch's strategic ambition to broaden the global adoption of RayCare and strengthen the company's presence in key growth markets.

Dr. Michael Marash, founder and CEO of P-Cure:

"By enabling proton therapy within an existing linac vault, we are fundamentally redefining how advanced particle therapy can be deployed - faster, more affordably, and at scale. Our collaboration with RaySearch provides SPHIC with a world-class, fully integrated planning and workflow platform, allowing the center to accelerate clinical adoption and expand patient access to proton therapy in China."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch:

"The first RayCare order is a significant step for RaySearch and supports our continued growth in China. We see clear demand for fully integrated software solutions that connect treatment planning and oncology information systems. We look forward to supporting SPHIC and P-Cure and to building on this momentum in the strategically important Chinese market."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173
ir@raysearchlabs.com

About RaySearch
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information vsystems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Learn more about us on:
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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