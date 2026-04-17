The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has invalidated all claims of two TOPCon solar cell patents previously asserted by Trina Solar against Canadian Solar subsidiaries.Chinese-Canadian PV manufacturer Canadian Solar has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued final written decisions invalidating all claims of two TOPCon solar cell patents previously asserted by China-based rival Trina Solar. "This ruling reinforces Canadian Solar's long-standing, successful track record of managing international disputes," the company said in a statement. "As a global leader in ...

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