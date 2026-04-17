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WKN: 850388 | ISIN: CA0641491075 | Ticker-Symbol: BKN
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 15:14
64,31 Euro
+1,04 % +0,66
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,7564,2515:15
64,0564,3515:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA64,31+1,04 %
KEYCORP18,300-0,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.