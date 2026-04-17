Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Nivex Topsafe Group

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) has today acquired 100% of the shares in Nivex Topsafe Group in Sweden, a leading manufacturer and distributor of security cabinets to private and public customers.

With operations in Sweden and Poland, Nivex Topsafe Group is a leading player in the Swedish market for secure storage solutions, offering products such as security cabinets, fire cabinets, and safe rooms. The company operates from both Sweden and Poland and generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 100 million with solid profitability. For more information about the company, please visit www.nivextopsafe.se.

"Nivex Topsafe Group is a good addition to Niche Products' existing operations within secure storage. The company demonstrates strong growth potential and solid profitability, and we look forward to developing the business further together with the current management," says Magnus Nilsson, Head of division Niche Products, Lagercrantz Group AB.

"We are pleased that Lagercrantz as a long-term and stable owner will continue to develop the company," says Lars Hallgren, former owner of Nivex Topsafe Group. CEO Axel Hallgren, will continue to lead Nivex Topsafe Group within the Lagercrantz Group.

Nivex Topsafe Group will be part of Lagercrantz's Niche Products division as of April 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive contribution to Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 17 April 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)





The information was submitted for publication on 17 April at 16:15 CET.



Contacts

For further information please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70

Magnus Nilsson, Head of division Niche Products, Lagercrantz Group, phone +46 709 61 586

or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com