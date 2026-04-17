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WKN: A41YK9 | ISIN: FR0014014ZV8 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD0
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:03
3,015 Euro
+5,98 % +0,170
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8603,06020:35
Actusnews Wire
17.04.2026 20:23 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRACTIAL: Notice of EGM: Vote on a proposed free allocation of warrants to shareholders

The Company announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting has been convened to vote on a specific delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the implementation of a proposed issuance of share subscription warrants (BSA) to be allocated free of charge to shareholders.

This Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., in accordance with the notice published in the official announcement registry "BALO" on April 17, 2026. The conditions for participation and all preparatory documents will be made available to shareholders on the Company's website, under the "General Meeting" section.

AN OPERATION THAT FULLY RESPECTS SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS

The proposed transaction, which would be implemented by the Board of Directors if approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, is based on the free allocation of BSA to all existing shareholders, in proportion to their shareholding.

This structure guarantees compliance with the principle of equal treatment among shareholders: no reserved tranche and no waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights is contemplated in this context.

Following the free allocation, each shareholder would therefore have the option to retain, sell or exercise their BSA under the terms and conditions to be determined by the Board of Directors.

INVOLVING SHAREHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY'S NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION

The resolution submitted to shareholders' vote is intended to provide the Board of Directors with a financial instrument enabling shareholders to support the Company's next phase of expansion.

Although the Board of Directors already holds certain financial delegations, it has decided to submit this project directly to shareholders' vote, in the interest of transparency and sound governance.

Subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors would decide on the implementation of this transaction and determine its terms and conditions (parity ratio, timetable, exercise price and if applicable, listing for trading), in the Company's best interests and depending on market conditions.


ABOUT TRACTIAL

TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.

Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.

At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.
Regulatory information :
  • Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748
  • Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076
  • Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97663-tractial-2026-04-17-notice-of-egm-vote-free-allocation-warrants-shareholders.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.