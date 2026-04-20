Groupe Casino: Casino Group Communication re Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao (GPA)

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 20 April 2026

On 17 April 2026, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA) applied for and obtained from a Brazilian civil court a preliminary injunction prohibiting Casino Guichard-Perrachon (Casino) from disposing of the GPA shares Casino indirectly owns.

This application follows the dismissal by the Arbitral Tribunal of a request for interim measures with the same object brought by GPA in the arbitration proceedings initiated on 6 May 2025 against Casino before the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

Casino will take all necessary measures to protect its interests.

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This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29