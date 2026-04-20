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WKN: A3C4MW | ISIN: SE0016785794 | Ticker-Symbol: Z2A
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 08:11
2,810 Euro
+0,90 % +0,025
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8652,89510:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Emilshus acquires ten light industrial properties for MSEK 614

Emilshus has acquired ten light industrial properties in several locations, for MSEK 614. The properties comprise a total lettable area of 53,100 sqm, with an annual rental value of MSEK 45 and an average remaining lease term of 4.3 years.

The properties are located in attractive areas with strong transport connectivity. The economic occupancy rate is 98 % and the properties are let to well-known tenants such as Beijer Byggmaterial, DHL, GDL, Lindab and Skånska Byggvaror. Closing is expected to take place in July 2026.

"With these acquisitions, we are strengthening our position in southern Sweden and within our prioritized category light industry. The properties have high occupancy rates and generate stable rental income from established tenants, and they complement our existing portfolio well", comments Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus.

Acquired properties:
Halmstad: Konen 5
Malmö: Olsgård 4, Slätthög 1, Slätthög 4, Slätthög 6
Trelleborg: Tankbilen 9
Växjö: Postiljonen 1, Smeden 1
Ängelholm: Rebbelberga 26:37, Rebbelberga 26:38

For additional information, please contact:
Jakob Fyrberg, CEO
E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com
Phone: +4670-593 95 96

About Emilshus
Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties, with southern Sweden as its core market. The company's property portfolio at December 31, 2025 totalled 1,188 ksqm of lettable area distributed among 233 properties with an emphasis on light industry, industrial services/trade suppliers and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


Emilshus - Storgatan 10 - 352 31 Växjö - www.emilshus.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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