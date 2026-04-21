Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) Interim Report January-March 2026

January-March 2026

Rental income increased 34% to MSEK 271 (202).

Profit from property management increased 26% to MSEK 116 (93).

Profit from property management per ordinary share increased 11% till SEK 0.80 (0.72) per ordinary share.

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 172 (133), corresponding to SEK 1.24 (1.07) per ordinary share.

Changes in value of investment properties impacted earnings by MSEK 32 (62).

Changes in value of financial instruments impacted earnings by MSEK 43 (9).

Operating cash flow increased 24% and totaled MSEK 106 (85).

Net investments totaled MSEK 725, of which MSEK 690 pertained to property transactions.

Adjusted forecast for 2026

For 2026, it is estimated that profit from property management with the current property portfolio and announced acquisitions will total MSEK 490. The previously issued forecast was MSEK 480, which was announced in connection with the publication of the Year-end Report for 2025.

Significant events during the quarter

In January, Emilshus announced that it had acquired five properties in Landskrona and Linköping, in the light industry category, for MSEK 336. Closing of all of the properties took place during the quarter.

Significant events after the end of the period

In April, Emilshus announced that it had acquired four properties in Linköping and Vaggeryd, in the light industry category, for MSEK 217. Closing of two properties took place in March 2026, and closing of the remaining two properties is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2026.

In April, Emilshus announced that it had acquired ten properties in several locations in the light industry category, for MSEK 614. Closing is scheduled for July 2026.

CEO comments - "We will continue to make attractive acquisitions"

Emilshus began the year with continued profitable growth driven by strategic acquisitions and stable performance in the existing portfolio. Occupancy rates remain at a high level, supporting strong and predictable cash flows. The forecast for full-year 2026 has been adjusted upwards, to a profit from property management of MSEK 490.

Rental income increased 34% in the first quarter to MSEK 271, compared with the year-earlier quarter, and profit from property management rose 26% to MSEK 116 during the same period. Profit from property management per ordinary share increased 11% for the quarter and 20% for LTM, well above our financial target of 15% per year. Operating cash flow during the year posted growth of 24% and totaled MSEK 106.

Acquisitions create economies of scale

Emilshus's focus is on continued growth in existing regions in southern Sweden, thereby creating economies of scale in property management. At the same time, with strong local roots, in-depth market insight and a broad network of contacts, we have a close eye on potential transactions and full control over which objects match the company's acquisition profile. To date this year, we have agreed acquisitions for MSEK 1,167, of which properties at a value corresponding to MSEK 392 was accessed during the quarter. These acquisitions encompass fully leased, attractively located properties in light industry, primarily in Östergötland and Skåne, that now represent 16% and 13%, respectively, of the total property value.

During the quarter, we continued to strengthen and adapt Emilshus's property management organization to the company's larger property portfolio. In parallel, we are continually developing our operation in order to pursue efficient property management using modern tools and approaches - always with a focus on local presence and close collaboration with our tenants.

Stable performance in property management

We noted stable performance in our property management operations. The occupancy rate remains at a high level of 95% and the average remaining lease term is five years. Net letting during the quarter amounted to MSEK -11, with the majority of the terminations pertaining to the premises that Region Jönköping is vacating. We believe that the prospects for finding new tenants for these spaces are good.

Looking forward

Emilshus enjoys a strong financial position and good relations with banks and capital markets, which provides a solid basis for continued growth. During the quarter, the company's financing structure was expanded through additional diversification of lenders, as part of broadening both scope for action and spreading risk.

Over the last twelve months, Emilshus's property value has increased by 30%, to more than BSEK 13. As a growth company, we are fully focused on continuing on our current path, with good profitability and at a high pace. We believe there is good potential for completing high-yielding acquisitions and investments for existing tenants, regardless of market conditions. I look forward to another intensive year for Emilshus.

Växjö, April 2026

Jakob Fyrberg, CEO

Report presentation

Telephone conference (only in Swedish)

When: Tuesday April 21, 10:00 a.m.

To call in and ask questions call: +46 8 5053 9728, then enter Meeting ID: 849 1590 7243#.

To ask the CEO/CFO a question, please press *9 on the phone.

The presentation is webcasted (only in Swedish)

Link to the webcast:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/emilshus/q1-2026/

The webcast will be available at www.emilshus.com following the conference call.

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Fyrberg, CEO

E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com

Telephone: +46 (0)70-593 95 96

About Emilshus

Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties, with southern Sweden as its core market. The company's property portfolio at March 31, 2026 totaled 1,226 ksqm of leasable area distributed among 251 properties with an emphasis on light industry and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Emilshus Storgatan 10 - 352 31 Växjö - www.emilshus.com

This information is information that Emilshus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 07:30 CEST.