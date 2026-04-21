Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Communiqué From The Annual General Meeting Of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) On 21 April 2026

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (the "Company") was held on 21 April 2026. At the annual general meeting, the following resolutions, among others, were adopted by the requisite majority.

Allocation of the Company's profits, etc.

The annual general meeting adopted the profit and loss account and balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved upon a distribution of profits on the preference shares, until the next annual general meeting, of a total of SEK 2.00 per preference share, to be paid on four occasions of SEK 0.50 per preference share each, with record dates of 30 June 2026, 30 September 2026, 30 December 2026, and 31 March 2027. The annual general meeting resolved that no distribution of profits shall be made in respect of class A and class B ordinary shares. The remainder of the accumulated profit shall be carried forward, of which a portion may be utilised such that all new preference shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation granted by the general meeting shall carry an entitlement to dividends from and including the date on which they have been entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB.

Discharge from Liability

The annual general meeting resolved to grant the members of the board of directors and the managing director discharge from liability for their management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2025.

Election of Board of Directors and Auditor, etc.

The annual general meeting resolved that the number of members of the board of directors shall be six for the period until the next annual general meeting. Johan Ericsson, Björn Garat, Jakob Fyrberg, Elisabeth Thuresson, Rutger Källén and Ulrika Valassi were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Johan Ericsson was further re-elected as chairman of the board of directors. The registered accounting firm KPMG AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor, with Mattias Johansson as auditor-in-charge.

It was resolved that fees to the members of the board of directors shall be paid in the amount of SEK 360,000 to the chairman of the board of directors, and SEK 200,000 to each of the members of the board of directors who are not employed within the Company's group. It was further resolved that SEK 50,000 shall be paid to each member of the board of directors' audit committee, and SEK 15,000 to each member of other committees. Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution to Approve the Compensation Report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' report on compensation to senior executives during the financial year 2025.

Resolution to Adopt Guidelines for Compensation to Senior Executives

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt unchanged guidelines for compensation to senior executives.

Resolution to Adopt the Nomination Committee's Instructions

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt unchanged instructions for the nomination committee.

Resolution to Introduce an Incentive Programme for Employees (LTIP 2026)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to introduce an incentive programme for employees of the Company, comprising a directed issue of not more than 326,000 warrants and approval of the transfer of warrants to the participants in the incentive programme. Upon full exercise of the warrants, the Company's share capital may increase by not more than SEK 652,000.

Resolution on Authorisation for the Board of Directors

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, resolve upon new issues of class B ordinary shares, preference shares, and warrants and/or convertible instruments carrying the right to subscribe for/convert into class B ordinary shares or preference shares. Payment may be made in cash, through non-cash consideration, through set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions.

The total number of shares covered by such new issues shall fall within the limits of the share capital set forth in the articles of association applicable from time to time, and may correspond to not more than ten (10) per cent in aggregate of the total number of shares in the Company at the time of the annual general meeting 2026.

For more detailed information and complete proposals regarding the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the notice to attend the annual general meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.emilshus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Fyrberg, CEO

E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com

Telephone: +46 705-93 95 96



About Emilshus

Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties, with southern Sweden as its core market. The company's property portfolio at December 31, 2025 totalled 1,188 ksqm of lettable area distributed among 233 properties with an emphasis on light industry, industrial services/trade suppliers and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus - Storgatan 10 - 352 31 Växjö - www.emilshus.com