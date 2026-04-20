

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF.PK), an energy technology company, on Monday said it has partnered with professional services firm Deloitte to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and modernize operations.



The collaboration aims to support customers ranging from manufacturers and industrial operators to data center and infrastructure providers in improving efficiency and upgrading end-to-end processes. It combines Schneider Electric's AI-enabled operational technology and software with Deloitte's consulting capabilities, including its IndustryAdvantage and Ascend platforms.



Schneider Electric said the partnership will help clients integrate AI and analytics, move away from legacy systems, and build more resilient, future-ready operations.



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