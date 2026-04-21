Finance leaders across Asia-Pacific recognize AI as a major force reshaping finance, while advancing adoption with disciplined focus on governance, value, and oversight

CFOs across Asia-Pacific are accelerating their engagement with artificial intelligence, according to the 2026 Future Ready CFO Survey APAC Regional Insights. The findings show CFOs recognize AI's growing influence on the finance function while advancing adoption in a deliberate, value-driven manner.

The survey shows that 83% of APAC CFOs cite the adoption and implementation of AI as a key force reshaping finance, closely aligned with the 85% global figure. This near-parity underscores AI's rising importance across regions, even as APAC finance leaders emphasize disciplined execution shaped by governance expectations and return-on-investment considerations.

Kumiko Minowa, APJ Managing Director of CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"AI is clearly reshaping finance across APAC, and CFOs in the region recognize its strategic importance just as strongly as their global peers. What sets APAC apart is the mindset behind adoption. Finance leaders here are investing in AI with a clear focus on governance, value realization, and human oversight. This disciplined approach is essential in a region defined by regulatory complexity and rising stakeholder expectations."

AI's expected impact on finance: strong momentum across APAC

Beyond recognizing AI as a transformative force, APAC CFOs also anticipate meaningful impact on finance operations in the near term. Seventy-two percent of APAC finance leaders expect AI to have a significant impact on their finance function within the next three years, signaling broad confidence in AI's potential to enhance insight, agility, and decision-making.

Rather than viewing AI primarily as an automation tool, APAC CFOs are targeting use cases that strengthen control and strategic foresight. The finance activities most likely to be transformed by AI include:

Financial planning and analysis (69%), enabling deeper performance insight

enabling deeper performance insight Forecasting and scenario modeling (66%), supporting better navigation of market volatility

supporting better navigation of market volatility Risk management and compliance monitoring (64%), reinforcing oversight and regulatory confidence

This approach reflects a regional preference for deploying AI in ways that complement human judgment and strengthen financial governance.

Measured Adoption Driven by Governance and ROI

While AI adoption momentum in APAC closely mirrors global trends, finance leaders in the region express heightened sensitivity to execution risks. Key barriers shaping AI investment decisions include:

Cost relative to expected return (58%)

Concerns around loss of human judgment and oversight (55%)

Data quality and governance challenges (53%)

These factors reinforce why APAC CFOs are moving forward with AI at a controlled pace, ensuring that new capabilities are well-governed, transparent, and aligned with regulatory expectations.

This cautious discipline is consistent with the broader APAC finance agenda, where regulatory and compliance demands remain the most influential force shaping finance, cited by 86% of CFOs, slightly higher than the global average.

The CFO role expands at the intersection of AI, risk, and strategy

As AI becomes more embedded in finance, APAC CFOs anticipate an expanded leadership role-particularly at the intersection of technology and enterprise risk. Many expect greater involvement in:

Technology and digital strategy (61%)

Enterprise-wide risk management (59%)

Strategic decision-making support (57%)

This evolution positions APAC CFOs as stewards of both innovation and resilience, balancing modernization with accountability and control.

Looking ahead: disciplined AI as a source of long-term advantage

As AI continues to transform finance globally, the survey suggests that APAC CFOs may gain a long-term advantage by aligning AI investment with strong controls, talent readiness, and regulatory confidence. Rather than pursuing speed alone, finance leaders across the region are focused on building sustainable, trusted capabilities that support resilient growth.

Those who successfully balance innovation with governance are likely to be best positioned to navigate the next phase of finance transformation.

Methodology

This press release references findings from the 2026 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready CFO Survey. Senior finance leaders were defined as those currently working in a finance role at the C-suite, VP, Head, or Director level. Respondents worked at organizations with 1,000 or more employees and annual revenue of $500 million or more. The global study includes 1,672 respondents across more than 20 markets; the APAC regional insights reflect responses from 484 senior finance leaders in Asia Pacific markets.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Global media contact

Tom Reller

Public Affairs Public Relations Associate Director

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG

+1 215-584-0409

Tom.Reller@wolterskluwer.com

APAC media contact

Jerilee Rodriguez Associate Director, Marketing, CP ESG Tagetik

Wolters Kluwer

jerilee.rodriguez@wolterskluwer.com