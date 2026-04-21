Lime Technologies AB: Improving growth and continued strong profitability: Interim Report, Lime Technologies AB (publ), January - March 2026

21.4.2026 07:50:13 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

The first quarter 2026

Net sales MSEK 199.9 (188.3), rendering a sales growth of 6 %

Organic revenue growth was 8%*

Software related revenue MSEK 131.9 (121.9), rendering a growth of 8 %

Recurring revenue MSEK 131.9 (122.4), rendering a growth of 8 %

The 12-month recalculated recurring revenue, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), at the end of the first quarter was MSEK 536.4 (491.4), rendering an ARR growth of 9 %. Adjusted for currency effects ARR increased 9 %

EBITA MSEK 49.9 (45.6), rendering an EBITA margin of 25 % (24)

Items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK 0.0 (-1.6)

Adjusted EBITA margin 25 % (25)

Operating income, EBIT, MSEK 40.9 (36.4)

Cash flow from current operations MSEK 51.7 (53.2)

Net income MSEK 30.4 (28.1)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.28 (2.11), and diluted to SEK 2.27 (2.09)

*The definition of organic revenue growth has been updated and, as of this report, also includes currency effects.





CEO's comments:

Improving growth and continued strong profitability

The first quarter of the year shows that we continue to strengthen our position in the market. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grows by 9 per cent to 536 MSEK, a clear improvement compared to the previous quarter. At the same time, we deliver a good profitability of 25 per cent. This is achieved without tailwinds from the market, which confirms the strength of our business.

Growth in a cautious market

The world continues to offer uncertainty - war, a volatile energy situation and a geopolitical climate changing at its foundations. We also see a clear shift towards more local and European solutions, where dependence on global tech platforms is increasingly being questioned. At the same time, AI is changing the rules of the game at a pace we have never seen before.

In this market environment, we see neither dramatic headwinds nor growth optimism amongst our customers. After a tougher period during the second half of 2025, the consulting side is showing increased stability. Revenues grow by 3 per cent in the quarter and utilisation rates improve. At the same time, we see that the underlying interest in our software continues and we keep growing. The Lime Group's ARR grows by 9 per cent in the quarter - a development in the right direction that we will continue to drive forward.

AI built to be used where it creates the greatest value

As we noted at our Capital Markets Day in March, AI is no longer a trend. It is a central part of our customers' expectations of their software, and there are enormous opportunities ahead for those who adapt quickly.

Our customers know that they want to invest in AI, but not how it should be integrated into their operations. Here, we are a natural partner who advises and guides our customers through the entire AI journey in customer management - precisely the same positioning we have always held, now applied in a new way. Helping customers with automatic qualification and prioritisation of incoming leads, suggesting the next step in an ongoing deal, detecting whether an end customer is about to churn, or giving customer service a ready-made draft response within seconds, is a natural extension of that partnership.

Lime CRM continues to gain ground in utility, real estate & membership organisations

Lime CRM is our engine, and it is running strong. We are growing within our strategic verticals, where we have built deep industry expertise: utility companies managing energy sales and grid operations, real estate companies with requirements for tenancy management and maintenance planning, and membership organisations that use Lime CRM to plan events, train and invoice their members.

We continue to develop with existing customers, such as HSB Skåne, which now uses Lime for work order management, and Varberg Energi, which is going live with our AI solution for customer service. At the same time, we welcome new companies, including Fastighetsägarna GRF and the Finnish Gymnastics Federation.

Particularly pleasing is that during the quarter we close three major deals in the German market within the utility segment - a vertical we have invested in for several years and which is once again delivering tangible results. We also win Lime's largest deal to date with Göteborgs Energi in our Swedish home market.

Positive trend in Lime Go, Lime Connect & Lime Sportadmin

We now see a positive turnaround in Lime Go, Lime Connect and Lime Sportadmin - three business units that we have struggled with during 2025 and where we have clear potential for accelerated software growth.

With new management and increased customer focus in Lime Go, we see that our core target group, the customers we are built for, now makes up an ever larger share of our customer base. This helps us retain more customers over time and increase the value they get out of the product. We are not there yet, but we can clearly see that the positioning and segmentation we have pursued in recent years is delivering results.

In Lime Connect, the reception of our new AI offering remains positive, confirming that we are building something that customers genuinely value. This strengthens both existing and new customer relationships and gives us energy heading into the coming quarters.

After a challenging 2025 in Lime Sportadmin, we can finally increase the pace of new customer sales and customer satisfaction is back at high levels. We are also significantly improving the efficiency of product development with the help of AI, where the launch in the Netherlands and the new module "The Scheduler" represent important steps for future growth.

A solid foundation and full steam ahead

We remain committed to our vision: to help our customers create strong customer experiences in business-critical processes through the combination of our software and expertise. With an agile organisation, driven employees, a fantastic customer base and a long history of profitable growth, we stand strong and full of anticipation for all the opportunities that lie ahead. Regardless of market conditions, we are building an even better Lime - and we are doing it, as always, to win.

Get It Done, as we say at Lime.

Tommas Davoust

CEO and Managing Director, Lime Technologies





Read the entire report in the attached PDF

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Lime Technologies' Interim Report

Today, April 21, at 09:30 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO Tommas Davoust, and CFO Anders Hofvander, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation material is available on Lime's website.

The link to the webcast can be found here.

Disclosure regulation

This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 07:50 CET on 21 April, 2026.

Contacts

Anders Hofvander, CFO, Lime Technologies AB (publ), +46734384007, anders.hofvander@lime.tech

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)73 991 62 12, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com