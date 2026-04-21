Lime Technologies AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting 2026 in Lime Technologies AB (publ)

21.4.2026 19:00:01 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Decisions of general meeting

The annual general meeting in Lime Technologies AB (publ) was held by the shareholders on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and resolutions on dividend and discharge from liability

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 4.50 per share, which will be paid in two parts of SEK 2.25 per share at each time.

The annual general meeting resolved that Monday, 4 May 2026 is the record date for the first part of the dividend and that Tuesday, 3 November 2026 is the record date for the second part of the dividend. The dividend is to be paid through Euroclear Sweden AB. The first part of the dividend is estimated to be paid on Thursday, 7 May 2026 and the second part of the dividend is estimated to be paid on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The board of directors and the previous CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Presentation of the remuneration report for approval

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for 2025. The remuneration report is available on the company's website, www.lime-technologies.se.

Determination of the number of members of the board of directors and election of the board of directors

The annual general meeting resolved that, for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2027, the board shall consist of six (6) members.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Anna Jennehov, Erik Syrén, Johanna Fagerstedt, Lars Stugemo and Emil Hjalmarsson as members of the board of directors for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2027. The annual general meeting resolved to elect Fredrik Ruben as new member of the board of directors for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2027.

Erik Syrén was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors for the same period.

Fredrik?Ruben, born 1977, has since 2014 been the?CEO?of?Dynavox Group AB (publ) and has previously held equivalent positions at?3L System Aktiebolag and?Vitec Mäklarsystem AB. Fredrik brings extensive leadership experience from growth companies with a strong focus on software and business development.

Determination of the number of auditors and election of auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB be re-elected as auditor for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2027. Vicky Johansson is the auditor in charge.

Determination of the fees to be paid to the board of directors and fees to be paid to the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the total fees to be paid to the members of the board of directors elected for the period until the next annual general meeting shall be SEK 1,920,000 (SEK 1,450,000 the previous year), with SEK 500,000 (SEK 450,000) to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 260,000 (SEK 250,000) to each of the members of the board of directors. The annual general meeting also resolved that additional fees to be paid to each of the members of the audit committee for the period up to the next annual general meeting shall be a total of SEK 90,000 (SEK 90,000), of which SEK 60,000 (SEK 60,000) to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 30,000 (SEK 30,000) to each of the members of the audit committee.

The annual general meeting resolved that the fees to the auditor shall be paid against approved account.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the board of directors, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions of the company's own shares. The purpose of the authorisation is to provide the board of directors tools for active capital allocation during a period characterised by significant movements in the equity market. Acquisitions may be made of a maximum number of shares such that the company's holding of own shares at any given time, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of all shares in the company. Acquisitions of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or through a directed offer to all shareholders. Acquisitions on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price per share that does not exceed the higher price of the latest independent trade and the highest latest independent purchase offer on the trading venue where the share is traded and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions determined by Nasdaq Stockholm.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on share issues

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions before the annual general meeting 2027, resolve on issues of shares against payment in cash, with provisions of payment in kind or set-off of claims or other conditions, and carried out with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The authorisation is limited to ten (10) per cent of the total amount of shares currently outstanding in the company. If issues of shares are carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issues shall be made at market terms and conditions.

The purpose of the authorisation and the possibility to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights is to provide flexibility and enable the company to raise capital to pursue potential growth opportunities in accordance with its adopted strategy.

Disclosure regulation

This information is such that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 19:00 CET on 21 April, 2026.

Contacts