Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-March 2026

First quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025
- Operating income increased by 9 per cent to SEK 1,257 million, mainly as a result of higher net interest income, net brokerage income and net currency-related income. Net fund commissions also increased. Other income was lower
- Operating expenses increased by 13 per cent to SEK 377 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 9 per cent excluding international expansion, in line with previous communication
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 879 million, an increase of 7 per cent
- Profit for the period amounted to SEK 754 million, an increase of 7 per cent
- Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.71, an increase of 5 per cent
Events during the quarter
- After the end of the quarter, it was announced that Denmark will be the first market in Avanza's international expansion. The establishment will take place organically with an initial investment of SEK 120-150 million until the launch, which is planned for the second half of 2027. Approximately 20 per cent of the investment will be capitalised and the remainder will be expensed, of which SEK 50 million relates to 2026
- Issued Additional Tier 1 capital of SEK 500 million at a coupon of 3M STIBOR+2.85 per cent, with the first call option after five years
- Jonas Svärling assumed his role as CFO and member of Group Management. Furthermore, Jesper Bonnivier was appointed and started as new COO, and thereby left his position as CEO of Avanza Fonder. The recruitment of a replacement is underway and during the interim period Maria Wärn is the acting CEO
- Was named Sweden's third most attractive employer among female tech students and young talents by Karriärföretagen
- Elin Wiker was recruited as new Equity Strategist to contribute with an increased focus on stocks, company analysis and market-related content across Avanza's social media channels
- The podcast "Inga dumma frågor om pengar" won Framtidsnyckeln's "Entrepreneur of the Year" award. The award recognises initiatives that make personal finance more accessible and relevant for young people
Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
"Avanza stands strong and today we are reporting record results and our best quarter ever, despite a rapidly changing world. We are now also entering the next phase of our growth journey outside Sweden, where we have decided, as a first step, to establish Avanza organically in Denmark. Our unique customer-centric Avanza culture and ability to make savings fun and inspiring have made us the market leader in Europe's most advanced and competitive savings market. This makes me convinced that we will succeed also internationally, starting in Denmark".
|Q1
|Q4
|Change
|Q1
|Change
|2026
|2025
|%
|2025
|%
|Operating income, SEK m
|1,257
|1,139
|10
|1,152
|9
|Operating expenses, SEK m
|-377
|-402
|-6
|-333
|13
|Operating profit, SEK m
|879
|733
|20
|818
|7
|Profit for the period, SEK m
|754
|626
|21
|707
|7
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|4.71
|3.90
|21
|4.50
|5
|Operating margin, %
|70
|64
|6
|71
|-1
|Return on shareholders' equity, %
|40
|36
|4
|42
|-3
|Net inflow, SEK m
|16,500
|6,340
|160
|22,400
|-26
|No. of new customers (net)
|55,400
|38,700
|43
|62,400
|-11
|No. of customers at the end of the period
|2,298,000
|2,242,700
|2
|2,134,100
|8
|Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m
|1,074,500
|1,079,200
|0
|931,000
|15
|Income to savings capital ratio, %
|0.47
|0.43
|0.04
|0.49
|-0.02
|Costs to savings capital ratio, %
|0.14
|0.15
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.00
A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 21 April 2026 at 10.00 (CEST). There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at:
https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-march-2026/
This Preliminary Financial Statement is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.
For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se
Jonas Svärling, CFO
+46 (0)8 409 420 11
jonas.svarling@avanza.se
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se
Karolina Johansson, Head of IR
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
ir@avanza.se
Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. Avanza has won the Swedish Quality Index's (SQI) award for Sweden's most satisfied savings customers for 16 consecutive years. For more information visit avanza.se/ir
This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 07:45 CEST.
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Gustaf Unger, CEO