Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-March 2026

First quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025

Operating income increased by 9 per cent to SEK 1,257 million, mainly as a result of higher net interest income, net brokerage income and net currency-related income. Net fund commissions also increased. Other income was lower

Operating expenses increased by 13 per cent to SEK 377 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 9 per cent excluding international expansion, in line with previous communication

Operating profit amounted to SEK 879 million, an increase of 7 per cent

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 754 million, an increase of 7 per cent

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.71, an increase of 5 per cent

Events during the quarter

After the end of the quarter, it was announced that Denmark will be the first market in Avanza's international expansion. The establishment will take place organically with an initial investment of SEK 120-150 million until the launch, which is planned for the second half of 2027. Approximately 20 per cent of the investment will be capitalised and the remainder will be expensed, of which SEK 50 million relates to 2026

Issued Additional Tier 1 capital of SEK 500 million at a coupon of 3M STIBOR+2.85 per cent, with the first call option after five years

Jonas Svärling assumed his role as CFO and member of Group Management. Furthermore, Jesper Bonnivier was appointed and started as new COO, and thereby left his position as CEO of Avanza Fonder. The recruitment of a replacement is underway and during the interim period Maria Wärn is the acting CEO

Was named Sweden's third most attractive employer among female tech students and young talents by Karriärföretagen

Elin Wiker was recruited as new Equity Strategist to contribute with an increased focus on stocks, company analysis and market-related content across Avanza's social media channels

The podcast "Inga dumma frågor om pengar" won Framtidsnyckeln's "Entrepreneur of the Year" award. The award recognises initiatives that make personal finance more accessible and relevant for young people

Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

"Avanza stands strong and today we are reporting record results and our best quarter ever, despite a rapidly changing world. We are now also entering the next phase of our growth journey outside Sweden, where we have decided, as a first step, to establish Avanza organically in Denmark. Our unique customer-centric Avanza culture and ability to make savings fun and inspiring have made us the market leader in Europe's most advanced and competitive savings market. This makes me convinced that we will succeed also internationally, starting in Denmark".





Q1 Q4 Change Q1 Change 2026 2025 % 2025 % Operating income, SEK m 1,257 1,139 10 1,152 9 Operating expenses, SEK m -377 -402 -6 -333 13 Operating profit, SEK m 879 733 20 818 7 Profit for the period, SEK m 754 626 21 707 7 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 4.71 3.90 21 4.50 5 Operating margin, % 70 64 6 71 -1 Return on shareholders' equity, % 40 36 4 42 -3 Net inflow, SEK m 16,500 6,340 160 22,400 -26 No. of new customers (net) 55,400 38,700 43 62,400 -11 No. of customers at the end of the period 2,298,000 2,242,700 2 2,134,100 8 Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m 1,074,500 1,079,200 0 931,000 15 Income to savings capital ratio, % 0.47 0.43 0.04 0.49 -0.02 Costs to savings capital ratio, % 0.14 0.15 -0.01 0.14 0.00

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 21 April 2026 at 10.00 (CEST). There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at:

https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-march-2026/

This Preliminary Financial Statement is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO

+46 (0)72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Jonas Svärling, CFO

+46 (0)8 409 420 11

jonas.svarling@avanza.se

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of IR

+46 (0)8 409 422 08

ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. Avanza has won the Swedish Quality Index's (SQI) award for Sweden's most satisfied savings customers for 16 consecutive years. For more information visit avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 07:45 CEST.

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Gustaf Unger, CEO