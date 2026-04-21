Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (WKN: A2QPAL) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a machine-learning based targeting analysis by Windfall Geotek Inc. (CSE: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF) across its district-scale Great Northern Project in northwest Newfoundland, Canada. The analysis generated 40 gold exploration targets, including five high-priority areas confirmed by both models. Together with the Company's geophysical survey completed in October 2025, these results form part of Gold Hunter's data-driven technical workflow informing its fully funded inaugural diamond drill program of up to 10,000 metres. Contractor tendering is underway, and mobilization preparations will follow shortly.

Sean Kingsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Hunter, commented:

"At the junior stage, every drill hole matters. We view the Windfall Geotek AI-assisted targeting analysis as another useful layer in the process as we prepare for our inaugural drill program at Great Northern. By integrating geology, structure, geochemistry, geophysics, historical drilling and modern data analysis, the AI-generated targets will be reviewed alongside our VTEM survey results and structural interpretation as our technical team advances toward final drill collar selection. We are encouraged to see the results support known mineralized trends while also highlighting additional areas for evaluation across the district."

Figure 1: Great Northern Project and Distribution of Gold assay data used to train the model

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Gold Hunter engaged Windfall Geotek to apply its proprietary AI System across the extensive dataset compiled at the Great Northern Project, drawing on 398 drillholes containing 23,493 gold assays, 7,850 surface rock samples, and geophysical data, including the Company's first-ever district-scale VTEM Plus and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer survey completed in October 2025. The AI System identifies areas that share geological characteristics with previously reported mineralized occurrences, providing an additional layer of support for the Company's technical team. Key parameters and results are as follows:

Two models were applied: Model 1 covered 864.30 km² and Model 2 covered 286.37 km²

Model 1 training dataset: 20,709 gold assays of which 2,231 met the Au >= 0.5 ppm threshold

Model 2 training dataset: 29,861 gold assays of which 5,072 met the Au >= 0.5 ppm threshold

40 gold exploration targets generated in total: 9 targets from Model 1 at a 90% similarity threshold 31 targets from Model 2 at a 70% similarity threshold Higher similarity thresholds indicate a stronger match to known mineralized signatures

5 high-priority areas identified by both models, representing elevated zones for follow-up evaluation

The resulting target maps are consistent with existing geological interpretations within the project area and outline additional zones for follow-up evaluation. Several targets spatially correspond to previously reported mineralized occurrences and historical assay results. The Company believes this information may assist in prioritizing areas for further technical review ahead of the 2026 drill program.





Figure 2: AI-Generated Target Area for the Southern Block (Viking), Great Northern Project.

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QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Gold Hunter Resources Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of London.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, the integration of AI-generated targets into the Company's pre-drill technical workflow, the advancement and execution of the inaugural diamond drill program, contractor selection and mobilization, and the Company's broader exploration strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, the ability to retain qualified personnel and contractors, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.