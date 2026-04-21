Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCID: AOTVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from ongoing infill drilling at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP"), located in northwestern British Columbia. Highlights include:

73.86g/t Au over 5.0 m (incl. 552.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m) within 17.95 g/t Au over 22.0 m in P26-2686

19.63 g/t Au over 1.6 m within 3.98 g/t Au over 15.4 m in P26-2690

8.23 g/t Au over 2.0 m within 3.35 g/t Au over 6.0 m in P26-2689

"This drilling at the 602 Zone is delineating high-grade mineralization, which could be accessed with additional development from the recently constructed underground workings at the historic Premier Mine," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Two underground drills are currently delineating the Prew Zone at Premier; our objective is to establish the strong continuity similar to the nine primary shoots that were historically mined at the deposit."

Results from the first five diamond drillholes completed, totalling 1,815m are reported herein from the "602 Zone" of the Premier-Northern Lights ("PNL") deposit. Drilling is focused on infill of Indicated and Inferred Resources at the Premier deposits to provide the necessary drill spacing for development planning. The Company is of the opinion that the lack of infill drilling during development was a critical factor in the difficulties encountered during the mining operations that led to a shut down of operations in 2024.

Gold mineralization is hosted within zones of quartz breccia, with sulfide infill and veining both within and outside the breccia zones. Sulfide mineralization includes pyrite, sphalerite, and galena with lesser amounts of chalcopyrite. Visible gold was identified in 2 of the 5 holes reported in this news release, including an intercept of 552.0 g/t Au over 0.5m in P26-2686 (see Figure 3(a)). This intercept occurs within a wider interval of 17.95 g/t Au over 22.0m represented by a well-defined zone of quartz-sulfide-cemented breccias and veins. Gold veining is interpreted as a later stage event occurring within the wider mineralized zone.

The 602 zone plunges gently to the northwest, and the lower part of the zone is truncated at depth by an interpreted off-setting fault, highlighting a potential future exploration opportunity. The zone remains open down plunge.

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of underground drilling, with two diamond drills currently turning at the Prew Zone. Surface drilling will recommence in mid-May when winter conditions end, targeting additional zones of the PNL deposit before moving to the Big Missouri and Silver Coin deposits. The Company intends to complete a total of 27,000m of infill development drilling this year across the Premier Project deposits.

Figure 1: Plan Map showing 602 Zone surface drilling at the Premier - Northern Lights deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/293442_e087cdfbb49bcb95_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Long section showing reported composite results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/293442_e087cdfbb49bcb95_002full.jpg





Figure 3a: P26-2686 (324.6 m): Visible gold within quartz-breccia and sulfide mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/293442_e087cdfbb49bcb95_003full.jpg





Figure 3b: P26-2686 (325.5 m): Mineralized quartz breccia with sulfide cement in hole P26-2686

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/293442_cambriafig3b.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results - Significant Intersections:

holeid from

(m) to (m) Interval (m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) ETW1 Including (>10g/t) P26-2686 302.0 309.5 7.5 1.77 8.7 6702 3418 99%

P26-2686 317.0 339.0 22.0 17.95 18.7 12088 3178 99% incl. 73.86 g/t Au over 5.0 m P26-2687 302.8 309.4 6.6 3.61 10.4 14660 3774 98%

P26-2687 315.0 319.7 4.7 1.58 1.8 544 250 98%

P26-2688 317.0 328.1 11.1 2.19 5.5 3444 799 96%

P26-2689 89.2 92.3 3.1 3.94 83.3 4031 2268 99%

P26-2689 298.0 304.0 6.0 3.35 2.8 840 542 99% incl. 8.23 g/t Au over 2.0 m P26-2689 317.0 325.0 8.0 2.07 19.8 17830 4579 99%

P26-2689 333.0 344.5 11.5 1.37 4.8 5248 875 99%

P26-2690 92.5 97.2 4.7 3.93 117.3 7324 4013 99% incl. 9.97 g/t Au over 1.5m P26-2690 287.0 297.0 10.0 1.52 6.0 5575 1857 99%

P26-2690 311.0 314.0 3.0 3.39 3.4 615 258 99%

P26-2690 324.0 339.4 15.4 3.98 15.8 17554 7563 99% incl. 19.63g/t Au over 1.6m P26-2690 347.0 350.0 3.0 3.47 6.0 3217 1450 99%



1 - ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 96-99% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.

Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3m internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM

East (m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total

Depth (m) Azimuth Dip P26-2686 436602 6212780 442 359 169.5 -55.36 P26-2687 436598 6212777 442 365 174.9 -59.55 P26-2688 436597 6212779 442 377 197.06 -60.53 P26-2689 436601 6212781 442 361 165.19 -52.89 P26-2690 436603 6212781 440 353 156.75 -47.29

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and most samples for multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 10ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination, certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy, and core duplicate samples to infer sampling precision.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is not independent of the Company. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines Inc. is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Or visit:

https://cambriagold.com/

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of anticipated outcome and results from the drilling program, the timing and outcome of underground drilling, the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including: risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293442

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.