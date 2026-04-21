Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced at AERO Friedrichshafen it has entered into a purchase agreement with LUMINAIR, a private jet operator in Europe, to operate nine Cessna Citation Latitude business jets. Renowned for its exceptional features, versatility, impressive range and operating economics, the best-selling midsize business jet was selected by LUMINAIR to support their increasing demand and enhance their mission flexibility.

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Textron Aviation announces fleet order from LUMINAIR to operate nine best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jets, supporting charter operations across Europe. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)

"The Citation Latitude is exceptionally well suited to LUMINAIR customers travelling across Europe, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin experience along with the reliability they need to make regional missions feel effortless, day after day," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales Marketing. "The Latitude delivers seamless connections between Europe's major cities, offering efficient travel options for passengers."

With a stand-up, flat-floor cabin and ample space for up to nine passengers, the Citation Latitude stands as a preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporate travel, personal travel, air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions. The Latitude can fly nonstop between destinations such as Edinburgh to Larnaca, Riga to Tenerife and Helsinki to San Sebastián. Deliveries to LUMINAIR are expected to begin this year.

"The introduction of the Citation Latitude marks an important milestone in our fleet strategy," said Alexander Stevens, chief operating officer and founder of LUMINAIR. "We are scaling with purpose expanding our capabilities while maintaining the steadfast commitment to safety and excellence our clients expect."

Europe is home to more than 850 Cessna Citation business jets that support a wide range of missions, from corporate travel to air ambulance and special missions.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise and a stand-up flat floor with 1.83 meters of cabin height, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 1,091 meters provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Innovation abounds with thoughtful features throughout the aircraft, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category.

For more information about the Citation Latitude, visit cessna.txtav.com/citation/latitude.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Keturah Austin

+1.316.249.3706

kaustin@txtav.com

txtav.com