BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) - up 63% at $3.03
- Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 53% at $3.94
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 47% at $6.25
- AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) - up 12% at $37.61
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) - up 12% at $9.31
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - up 10% at $673.52
- Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) - up 8% at $5.92
- Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) - up 7% at $4.17
- Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) - up 7% at $3.65
- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) - up 5% at $2.02
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) - down 14% at $60.00
- AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - down 11% at $69.99
- Maase Inc. (MAAS) - down 11% at $9.19
- DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (ZDAI) - down 10% at $2.79
- Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - down 9% at $41.01
- WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - down 7% at $12.00
- CoinShares PLC (CSHR) - down 7% at $4.94
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - down 7% at $4.18
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) - down 7% at $3.37
- Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - down 5% at $8.67
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