In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) - up 63% at $3.03 Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 53% at $3.94 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 47% at $6.25 AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) - up 12% at $37.61 Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) - up 12% at $9.31 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - up 10% at $673.52 Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) - up 8% at $5.92 Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) - up 7% at $4.17 Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) - up 7% at $3.65 Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) - up 5% at $2.02

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) - down 14% at $60.00 AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - down 11% at $69.99 Maase Inc. (MAAS) - down 11% at $9.19 DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (ZDAI) - down 10% at $2.79 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - down 9% at $41.01 WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - down 7% at $12.00 CoinShares PLC (CSHR) - down 7% at $4.94 Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - down 7% at $4.18 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) - down 7% at $3.37 Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - down 5% at $8.67

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX