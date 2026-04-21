Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Gold Project.

The program combines 15,000 meters of new drilling with approximately 8,000 meters of historical core resampling, adding a total of ~23,000 meters of data to support ongoing refinement and expansion of the Company's geological model.

CEO John Florek commented: "We're consistently hitting mineralization across multiple styles, which continues to strengthen our confidence in the scale and continuity of the system.

"Importantly, this program is not just about growing ounces: it's about defining the most efficient path to production. By focusing on a Phase 1 open-pit scenario, we believe Duquesne West can move forward with lower upfront capital, reduced risk, and a more streamlined permitting process."

Drilling is currently underway at hole DDH26-34, with 11,030 meters completed to date as part of the planned 15,000 meter program. In parallel, approximately 8,000 meters of historical core have been identified for cutting and are being prepared for processing. Over 5,000 meters of core are currently at the SGS Assay Laboratory for analysis.

To date, the Company has received approximately 4% of expected assay results, primarily due to contractor manpower constraints and assay lab backlogs. These issues have now been addressed, and results are expected to be delivered more consistently in the coming weeks.

Driving Growth and Open-Pit Potential

The 2026 drilling program is currently focused on three key objectives:

Expanding the deposit by testing mineralization beneath the eastern "nip zone"

Growing the open-pit footprint laterally through step-out drilling toward the main conceptual pit

Unlocking near-surface ounces through infill drilling in conceptual Phase 1 pit.

Evaluating previously untested areas within the broader Open Pit Concept for mineralization, with the aim of adding incremental ounces.

Together, this work is intended to support both growth and a phased, lower-cost development strategy. The program continues to advance Emperor's goal of defining a larger, near-surface mineralized zone with strong open-pit development potential above a higher-grade deposit (see Figure 1).





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Figure 1: 2026 Diamond Drillhole location with conceptual open-pit for reference (see Previous Press Releases).

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These broad mineralized envelopes identified to date are characterized by the presence of significant high-grade, such as the standout intercept of 21.7 meters at 35.2 g/t Au (see news release dated February 25, 2025). The results underscore the significant ounce building potential in the project's extensive near-surface footprint as well as at depth.

Emperor is targeting high-grade gold mineralization hosted within and adjacent to broader zones of low-grade mineralization, with development potential being assessed through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios.

The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025). Sensitivity table in MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit and underground mining scenario.

Strategic Plan

Efforts continue to confirm the presence of extensive low-grade mineralization surrounding multiple established high-grade zones, further strengthening the geological and economic potential of the Duquesne West project with the emphasis on supporting a conceptual open-pit development model.

Building on the momentum of last year's program, the current campaign is aimed at expanding both resource volume and geological understanding to delineate broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization enveloping previously defined high-grade zones.

The 2025/2026 season is designed to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint:

Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Targeting additional mineralization within host rocks that contain high-grade gold lenses, with an emphasis on supporting a conceptual open-pit development model. Enhancing High-Grade Lens Continuity: Incorporating adjacent lower-grade material along the margins of high-grade lenses to increase their overall thickness and continuity. Expanding Mineralized Footprint: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip. Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 32 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, within the historic Duparquet gold camp. The project hosts a recent inferred mineral resource (see press release dated July 9, 2025) and remains open for expansion. Recent reinterpretation of the geological model, supported by AI and machine learning, highlights additional upside potential by identifying new gold trends and opportunities to expand mineralization along key structural corridors. The Company holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the property, which comprises 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 hectares.

QP Disclosure

The technical content pertaining to the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, Vice President of Emperor Metals (B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under CIM guidelines and serves as a consultant to Emperor.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in a proven mining district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Emperor Metals Inc.