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WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.26 | 15:44
1,070 US-Dollar
-3,17 % -0,035
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q4 Total Net Sales Increases 90% Year-Over-Year to $2.5 Million; Full Year Total Net Sales Increases 144% to $8.3 Million

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:

$ in thousands

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

% Change

Total Net Sales

$2,533

$1,332

90%

Gross Profit

($1,143)

($896)

-

Gross Margin %

(45%)

(67%)

+2,214 bps

Total Operating Expenses

$6,397

$2,382

169%

Net Income (Loss)

($9,346)

$586

-

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Consolidated all manufacturing operations into the Company's state-of-the-art 50,000 square-foot Lake Mary, Florida facility, eliminating overlapping functions and reducing facility, utilities, and maintenance costs, which is expected to improve the bottom line by approximately $1 million annually beginning in 2026.

  • Strengthened the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility by raising approximately $5.0 million in a public offering and an additional $1.5 million through the exercise of warrants, while also eliminating approximately $4.1 million in convertible debt and extinguishing variable conversion warrants. These actions significantly reduced interest expense, simplified the balance sheet, and provided the Company with capital to fund its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

  • Full year 2025 total net sales increased 144% to $8.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year, driven by a full year of contributions from the CMS Laser acquisition and growing demand across the Company's diversified industrial end markets.

  • Secured multi-system orders from a top 5 global semiconductor capital equipment company and delivered a multi-unit sale through MSC Industrial Direct to a leading aerospace manufacturer, reinforcing the Company's penetration into high-value industrial verticals.

  • Presented a joint remote nuclear decontamination robot at WM Symposia in partnership with Brokk, and introduced a next-generation CleanTech laser cleaning system custom engineered for a major nuclear power plant client, advancing the Company's presence in the nuclear and energy sector.

  • Announced a strategic milestone on the advanced Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD), successfully reaching the prototype stage with the LASE Group's joint initiative, which demonstrated the capability to neutralize a Class 1 drone through laser engagement. Technical drawings and system documentation were submitted to U.S. Special Operations Command in support of REPTILE 26 and to Naval Special Warfare Command.

  • Engaged MZ Group as the Company's investor relations advisor, underscoring a renewed commitment to proactive institutional investor engagement, broadening market awareness, and transparent communication with the investment community.

Management Commentary

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "2025 was a breakthrough year for Laser Photonics. We more than doubled revenue to $8.3 million, consolidated our manufacturing footprint into a single state-of-the-art facility, expanded our customer base across high-value verticals including semiconductor, aerospace, and defense, and meaningfully strengthened our capital structure and balance sheet. Fourth quarter revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $2.5 million, capping a year of accelerating momentum across our platform.

"We enter 2026 from a position of strength. Our facility consolidation is expected to generate nearly $1 million in annual cost savings, our balance sheet has been simplified with the elimination of $4.1 million in convertible debt, and our recent capital raise provides the financial flexibility to invest in our highest-return growth opportunities. While the quarter included non-cash charges related to our restructuring and integration activities, these were deliberate actions to position the Company for sustainable, profitable growth. With the combination of our leaner cost structure, diversified revenue base, and expanding product portfolio, we are well positioned to reinvest in scalable growth initiatives heading into the remainder of 2026.

"Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: drive higher-margin revenue in our core industrial and defense platforms, capture the full cost and efficiency benefits of our consolidation, and continue to selectively pursue accretive acquisitions that strengthen our market position. We are particularly excited by the progress of our Laser Shield Anti-Drone System, which recently reached the prototype stage. We believe the rapidly expanding counter-drone market represents a meaningful new growth vector for the Company, and we are well-capitalized to pursue it. We have never been more optimistic about the future of Laser Photonics and the value we are building for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 90% to $2.5 million, as compared to $1.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. For the full year 2025, total net sales increased 144% to $8.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year. Revenue growth was driven by a full year of contributions from the CMS Laser acquisition, expanded product offerings following the Beamer acquisition, and continued organic growth across industrial and defense end markets.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($1.1) million, compared to ($0.9) million in the same year-ago quarter. The negative gross margin in both periods primarily reflected purchase accounting adjustments and inventory charges associated with the CMS Laser acquisition. For the full year 2025, gross profit was $1.2 million, or 14% of total revenues, compared to $0.4 million, or 12% of total revenues, in the prior year, reflecting improving underlying margins as integration efforts progress.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $6.4 million, as compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to $4.1 million in non-cash impairment charges on intangible assets and property, $1.8 million in stock-based compensation and shares issued for services, and investments in scaling the business following the CMS Laser and Beamer acquisitions.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $9.4 million, as compared to net income of $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was from the change in other income (expenses), increased operating expenses, offset by increased gross profit. For the full year 2025, net loss totaled $17.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
LASE@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2025 and 2024


As of
December 31, 2025

As of
December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

650,339

$

533,871

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $285,486, respectively

547,848

973,605

Contract assets

258,037

759,658

Inventories, net of reserve of $503,835 and $776,638, respectively

1,287,127

2,338,759

Deferred financing costs

125,000

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

120,825

58,567

Total Current Assets

2,989,176

4,664,460

Property, plant, and equipment, net

1,125,194

1,872,034

Intangible assets, net

922,701

5,458,522

Right-of-use asset

4,110,531

4,840,753

Other long-term assets

302,000

316,378

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,449,602

$

17,152,147

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,595,333

$

531,268

Accounts payable - related party

349,461

27,988

Accrued expenses

918,328

266,717

Deferred revenue

1,157,128

55,383

Contract liabilities

1,205,007

1,042,090

Notes payable - ($3,212,500 past due)

3,804,610

-

Notes payable - related party - past due

751,000

-

Lease liability, current

214,044

649,989

Derivative liability

338,902

-

Total Current Liabilities

10,333,813

2,573,435

Lease liability, non-current

4,152,375

4,366,419

Total Liabilities

14,486,188

6,939,854

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)

Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity

Preferred shares Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares were issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

-

-

Common Shares Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,845,345 and 14,257,458 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

22,853

14,257

Treasury shares

(10,003

)

(33,810

)

Additional paid in capital

20,160,923

17,886,159

Shares to be issued

-

100,000

Accumulated deficit

(25,210,359

)

(7,754,313

)

Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity

(5,036,586

)

10,212,293

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

$

9,449,602

$

17,152,147

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Year Ending December 31,

2025

2024

Net sales

$

7,921,919

$

3,367,681

Net sales - related party

420,089

47,515

Total Net Sales

8,342,008

3,415,196

Cost of Sales

7,139,754

3,000,202

Gross Profit

1,202,254

414,994

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

1,784,659

1,779,966

General and administrative

8,057,013

3,586,816

Research and development

513,563

578,886

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

236,717

-

Impairment of intangible assets

3,902,378

932,669

Total Operating Expenses

14,494,330

6,878,337

Operating Loss

(13,292,076

)

(6,463,343

)

Other income (expenses):

Financing costs - additional notes principal added on default

(738,889

)

-

Interest expense, net

(3,649,808

)

-

Change in fair value of derivative liability

313,892

-

Bargain purchase of acquisition

(89,165

)

3,857,999

Other income

-

86,517

Total other income (expenses)

(4,163,970

)

3,944,516

Net Loss

$

(17,456,046

)

$

(2,518,827

)

Deemed dividend from software acquisition

-

(6,615,000

)

Deemed dividend on common control acquisitions

(8,835,228

)

Deemed dividend on cashless exercise of warrant

(6,312,970

)

Net Comprehensive Loss Attributed to Common Shareholders

$

(32,604,244

)

$

(9,133,827

)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(1.02

)

$

(0.22

)

Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)

$

(1.91

)

$

(0.79

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

17,113,914

11,631,999

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended on December 31,

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net Loss

$

(17,456,046

)

$

(2,518,827

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Bargain purchase of acquisition

-

(3,857,999

)

Change in allowance for expected credit losses

(285,486

)

285,486

Change in inventory reserve

(272,803

)

-

Depreciation and amortization

1,110,503

972,135

Debt discount amortization

869,236

-

Financing costs for the additional note principal on default

738,889

-

Financing costs from the issuance of notes payable

242,794

-

Shares issued for compensation

1,579,050

33,336

Shares issued for services

755,900

-

Distribution to affiliate

(3,552,695

)

(5,780,578

)

Impairment of property, plant, and equipment

236,717

-

Impairment of intangible assets

3,902,379

932,669

Right-of-use assets

730,222

448,160

Change in fair value of derivative liability

(313,892

)

-

Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:

Accounts receivable

711,243

176,066

Contract assets

501,621

(759,658

)

Inventory

1,632,798

329,100

Deferred financing costs

(125,000

)

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(62,258

)

14,905

Other long-term assets

14,378

(316,378

)

Accounts payable

1,064,065

334,406

Accounts payable - related party

321,473

-

Accrued expenses

651,611

56,969

Deferred revenue

1,101,745

(157,931

)

Contract liabilities

162,917

942,090

Lease liability

(649,988

)

(272,506

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,390,628

)

(9,138,555

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(19,477

)

(352,821

)

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received

-

(625,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,477

)

(977,821

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from note payable, net of original issuance discount

6,729,226

-

Repayment of notes payable

(4,485,241

)

-

Proceeds from note payable - related party

751,000

-

Proceeds from the sale of treasury stock

44,235

-

Proceeds from the sale of common shares

3,487,353

4,449,110

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,526,573

4,449,110

Net increase (decrease) in cash flow for period

116,468

(5,667,266

)

Cash - beginning of period

533,871

6,201,137

Cash end of period

$

650,339

$

533,871

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for income taxes

$

-

$

-

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Recording of Right-of-Use property lease

$

-

$

4,755,728

Shares issued for commons shares issuable

$

100,000

$

-

Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment

$

-

$

507,931

Property, plant and equipment transferred to inventory

$

70,309

$

-

Promissory note to extinguish warrants

$

362,500

$

-

Fair value of common stock issued upon cashless exercise of warrant

$

6,323,696

$

62

Fair value of warrants accounted as a derivative liability

$

652,794

$

-

Fair value of common stock issued upon acquisition of entity under common control

$

8,400,000

$

-

Assets acquired from common controlled entity

$

255,824

$

-

Shares issued for license agreement

$

-

$

6,615,000

Treasury stock adjustment

$

-

$

(8,570

)

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-1159352

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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