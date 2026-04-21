Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q4 Total Net Sales Increases 90% Year-Over-Year to $2.5 Million; Full Year Total Net Sales Increases 144% to $8.3 Million

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:

$ in thousands Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % Change Total Net Sales $2,533 $1,332 90% Gross Profit ($1,143) ($896) - Gross Margin % (45%) (67%) +2,214 bps Total Operating Expenses $6,397 $2,382 169% Net Income (Loss) ($9,346) $586 -

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Consolidated all manufacturing operations into the Company's state-of-the-art 50,000 square-foot Lake Mary, Florida facility, eliminating overlapping functions and reducing facility, utilities, and maintenance costs, which is expected to improve the bottom line by approximately $1 million annually beginning in 2026.

Strengthened the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility by raising approximately $5.0 million in a public offering and an additional $1.5 million through the exercise of warrants, while also eliminating approximately $4.1 million in convertible debt and extinguishing variable conversion warrants. These actions significantly reduced interest expense, simplified the balance sheet, and provided the Company with capital to fund its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

Full year 2025 total net sales increased 144% to $8.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year, driven by a full year of contributions from the CMS Laser acquisition and growing demand across the Company's diversified industrial end markets.

Secured multi-system orders from a top 5 global semiconductor capital equipment company and delivered a multi-unit sale through MSC Industrial Direct to a leading aerospace manufacturer, reinforcing the Company's penetration into high-value industrial verticals.

Presented a joint remote nuclear decontamination robot at WM Symposia in partnership with Brokk, and introduced a next-generation CleanTech laser cleaning system custom engineered for a major nuclear power plant client, advancing the Company's presence in the nuclear and energy sector.

Announced a strategic milestone on the advanced Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD), successfully reaching the prototype stage with the LASE Group's joint initiative, which demonstrated the capability to neutralize a Class 1 drone through laser engagement. Technical drawings and system documentation were submitted to U.S. Special Operations Command in support of REPTILE 26 and to Naval Special Warfare Command.

Engaged MZ Group as the Company's investor relations advisor, underscoring a renewed commitment to proactive institutional investor engagement, broadening market awareness, and transparent communication with the investment community.

Management Commentary

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "2025 was a breakthrough year for Laser Photonics. We more than doubled revenue to $8.3 million, consolidated our manufacturing footprint into a single state-of-the-art facility, expanded our customer base across high-value verticals including semiconductor, aerospace, and defense, and meaningfully strengthened our capital structure and balance sheet. Fourth quarter revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $2.5 million, capping a year of accelerating momentum across our platform.

"We enter 2026 from a position of strength. Our facility consolidation is expected to generate nearly $1 million in annual cost savings, our balance sheet has been simplified with the elimination of $4.1 million in convertible debt, and our recent capital raise provides the financial flexibility to invest in our highest-return growth opportunities. While the quarter included non-cash charges related to our restructuring and integration activities, these were deliberate actions to position the Company for sustainable, profitable growth. With the combination of our leaner cost structure, diversified revenue base, and expanding product portfolio, we are well positioned to reinvest in scalable growth initiatives heading into the remainder of 2026.

"Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: drive higher-margin revenue in our core industrial and defense platforms, capture the full cost and efficiency benefits of our consolidation, and continue to selectively pursue accretive acquisitions that strengthen our market position. We are particularly excited by the progress of our Laser Shield Anti-Drone System, which recently reached the prototype stage. We believe the rapidly expanding counter-drone market represents a meaningful new growth vector for the Company, and we are well-capitalized to pursue it. We have never been more optimistic about the future of Laser Photonics and the value we are building for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 90% to $2.5 million, as compared to $1.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. For the full year 2025, total net sales increased 144% to $8.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year. Revenue growth was driven by a full year of contributions from the CMS Laser acquisition, expanded product offerings following the Beamer acquisition, and continued organic growth across industrial and defense end markets.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($1.1) million, compared to ($0.9) million in the same year-ago quarter. The negative gross margin in both periods primarily reflected purchase accounting adjustments and inventory charges associated with the CMS Laser acquisition. For the full year 2025, gross profit was $1.2 million, or 14% of total revenues, compared to $0.4 million, or 12% of total revenues, in the prior year, reflecting improving underlying margins as integration efforts progress.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $6.4 million, as compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to $4.1 million in non-cash impairment charges on intangible assets and property, $1.8 million in stock-based compensation and shares issued for services, and investments in scaling the business following the CMS Laser and Beamer acquisitions.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $9.4 million, as compared to net income of $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was from the change in other income (expenses), increased operating expenses, offset by increased gross profit. For the full year 2025, net loss totaled $17.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2025 and 2024



As of

December 31, 2025 As of

December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 650,339 $ 533,871 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $285,486, respectively 547,848 973,605 Contract assets 258,037 759,658 Inventories, net of reserve of $503,835 and $776,638, respectively 1,287,127 2,338,759 Deferred financing costs 125,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,825 58,567 Total Current Assets 2,989,176 4,664,460 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,125,194 1,872,034 Intangible assets, net 922,701 5,458,522 Right-of-use asset 4,110,531 4,840,753 Other long-term assets 302,000 316,378 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,449,602 $ 17,152,147 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,595,333 $ 531,268 Accounts payable - related party 349,461 27,988 Accrued expenses 918,328 266,717 Deferred revenue 1,157,128 55,383 Contract liabilities 1,205,007 1,042,090 Notes payable - ($3,212,500 past due) 3,804,610 - Notes payable - related party - past due 751,000 - Lease liability, current 214,044 649,989 Derivative liability 338,902 - Total Current Liabilities 10,333,813 2,573,435 Lease liability, non-current 4,152,375 4,366,419 Total Liabilities 14,486,188 6,939,854 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Preferred shares Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares were issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively - - Common Shares Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,845,345 and 14,257,458 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 22,853 14,257 Treasury shares (10,003 ) (33,810 ) Additional paid in capital 20,160,923 17,886,159 Shares to be issued - 100,000 Accumulated deficit (25,210,359 ) (7,754,313 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (5,036,586 ) 10,212,293 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 9,449,602 $ 17,152,147

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Year Ending December 31, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 7,921,919 $ 3,367,681 Net sales - related party 420,089 47,515 Total Net Sales 8,342,008 3,415,196 Cost of Sales 7,139,754 3,000,202 Gross Profit 1,202,254 414,994 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,784,659 1,779,966 General and administrative 8,057,013 3,586,816 Research and development 513,563 578,886 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 236,717 - Impairment of intangible assets 3,902,378 932,669 Total Operating Expenses 14,494,330 6,878,337 Operating Loss (13,292,076 ) (6,463,343 ) Other income (expenses): Financing costs - additional notes principal added on default (738,889 ) - Interest expense, net (3,649,808 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liability 313,892 - Bargain purchase of acquisition (89,165 ) 3,857,999 Other income - 86,517 Total other income (expenses) (4,163,970 ) 3,944,516 Net Loss $ (17,456,046 ) $ (2,518,827 ) Deemed dividend from software acquisition - (6,615,000 ) Deemed dividend on common control acquisitions (8,835,228 ) Deemed dividend on cashless exercise of warrant (6,312,970 ) Net Comprehensive Loss Attributed to Common Shareholders $ (32,604,244 ) $ (9,133,827 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.02 ) $ (0.22 ) Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders) $ (1.91 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,113,914 11,631,999

LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended on December 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Loss $ (17,456,046 ) $ (2,518,827 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bargain purchase of acquisition - (3,857,999 ) Change in allowance for expected credit losses (285,486 ) 285,486 Change in inventory reserve (272,803 ) - Depreciation and amortization 1,110,503 972,135 Debt discount amortization 869,236 - Financing costs for the additional note principal on default 738,889 - Financing costs from the issuance of notes payable 242,794 - Shares issued for compensation 1,579,050 33,336 Shares issued for services 755,900 - Distribution to affiliate (3,552,695 ) (5,780,578 ) Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 236,717 - Impairment of intangible assets 3,902,379 932,669 Right-of-use assets 730,222 448,160 Change in fair value of derivative liability (313,892 ) - Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts receivable 711,243 176,066 Contract assets 501,621 (759,658 ) Inventory 1,632,798 329,100 Deferred financing costs (125,000 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (62,258 ) 14,905 Other long-term assets 14,378 (316,378 ) Accounts payable 1,064,065 334,406 Accounts payable - related party 321,473 - Accrued expenses 651,611 56,969 Deferred revenue 1,101,745 (157,931 ) Contract liabilities 162,917 942,090 Lease liability (649,988 ) (272,506 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,390,628 ) (9,138,555 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (19,477 ) (352,821 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received - (625,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,477 ) (977,821 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from note payable, net of original issuance discount 6,729,226 - Repayment of notes payable (4,485,241 ) - Proceeds from note payable - related party 751,000 - Proceeds from the sale of treasury stock 44,235 - Proceeds from the sale of common shares 3,487,353 4,449,110 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,526,573 4,449,110 Net increase (decrease) in cash flow for period 116,468 (5,667,266 ) Cash - beginning of period 533,871 6,201,137 Cash end of period $ 650,339 $ 533,871 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Recording of Right-of-Use property lease $ - $ 4,755,728 Shares issued for commons shares issuable $ 100,000 $ - Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment $ - $ 507,931 Property, plant and equipment transferred to inventory $ 70,309 $ - Promissory note to extinguish warrants $ 362,500 $ - Fair value of common stock issued upon cashless exercise of warrant $ 6,323,696 $ 62 Fair value of warrants accounted as a derivative liability $ 652,794 $ - Fair value of common stock issued upon acquisition of entity under common control $ 8,400,000 $ - Assets acquired from common controlled entity $ 255,824 $ - Shares issued for license agreement $ - $ 6,615,000 Treasury stock adjustment $ - $ (8,570 )

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

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