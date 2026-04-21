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WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
21.04.26 | 15:54
6,600 Euro
+0,30 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
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MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,60016:19
6,5606,62015:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 15:10 Uhr
147 Leser
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Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21. Apr 2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 21.05.2026

  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.