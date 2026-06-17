Multitude AG: Wholesale Banking strengthens Placet Group cooperation with EUR 16 million Nordecum facility

Zug, 17 June 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that its Wholesale Banking business unit has provided a EUR 16 million financing facility to UAB Nordecum, a Lithuanian digital consumer finance company and part of Placet Group OÜ.

The facility strengthens Nordecum's funding base by refinancing existing arrangements and providing additional capacity to support continued portfolio growth in Lithuania. The facility also reflects the continued confidence of international funding partners in Nordecum's business model and long-term growth prospects.

"We are pleased to further expand our cooperation with Multitude. This facility strengthens Nordecum's funding base and provides additional capacity to support our continued growth in Lithuania. Having a financing partner that understands our business model and long-term ambitions is an important factor as we continue to serve customers and grow our lending portfolio responsibly," said Aleksandr Kostin, CEO of Placet Group OÜ, the parent company of Nordecum.

The transaction marks another step in Multitude's growing cooperation with Placet Group OÜ, following the two committed secured credit facilities totaling EUR 12.5 million announced by the company's Wholesale Banking business unit in 2025.

The transaction highlights Multitude's ability to execute its secured debt pipeline, grow its portfolio, and provide tailored institutional funding solutions to established regulated non-bank lenders through its Wholesale Banking business unit.

"Nordecum is one of Lithuania's well-established digital consumer lenders, with a strong track record of providing fast and convenient financing solutions to retail customers across the country. We are pleased to support its next phase of growth in Lithuania. This transaction also deepens our cooperation with Placet Group and demonstrates Multitude's ability to deliver reliable institutional funding solutions for leading non-bank lenders," said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude's CEO.



Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com



About Placet Group:

Placet Group is one of the leading non-bank financial services providers in the Baltics, serving both private and business customers across Estonia and Lithuania. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, the Group offers a comprehensive range of lending and financing solutions, including consumer loans, instalment loans, credit lines, credit cards, mortgage loans and business financing.

https://www.placetgroup.com/



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