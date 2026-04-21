DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 21-Apr-2026 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002349065 Issuer Name R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Sankofa Strategic Equity Fund Ltd City of registered office (if applicable) St Peter Port Country of registered office (if applicable) Guernsey 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 21-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 2.965900 0.000000 2.965900 1300000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 3.777200 0.000000 3.777200 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1300000 2.965900 GB0002349065 Sub 1300000 2.965900% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Guernsey

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RE LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 424609 EQS News ID: 2312066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 21, 2026 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)