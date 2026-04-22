Zefiro has realized its very first earnings from a patented casing expansion tool, after two corporate clients of ZEFI subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. have utilized Radial Casing Solutions' REED device on job sites in Pennsylvania.

These two proven and successful deployments with third-party clients gives P&G the ability to further market the REED device to other end-user licensees in the United States, as P&G is the exclusive U.S. patent license holder for REED in addition to other technologies developed by RCS.

With this range of advanced intellectual property at its disposal, Zefiro is further strengthening its competitive advantage as the leading plug-and-abandonment business in North America.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that two commercial deployments of the patented wellbore casing expansion technology Radial Elastomer Expansion Device ("REED") have successfully been completed for two corporate clients in the resources sector on job sites in Pennsylvania.

This execution by Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") marks the Company's first-ever earnings from this intellectual property, a revenue stream that can complement Zefiro's core operations. Over the past two fiscal quarters combined, these operations were largely responsible for generating more than USD $22 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of USD $3.8 million (Press Release).

The REED device is built around a patented technology by Radial Casing Solutions Ltd. ("RCS"), which uses surface-level hydraulic pressure to expand elastomer elements on the inside of wellbore casing to seal leak pathways. In layperson's terms, casing inside of a wellbore is expanded by REED to prevent underground leaks of gases such as methane from reaching the surface. This common issue sometimes requires well-drilling or plugging work to be revised after being initially completed. Using REED proactively prevents such revision work from being needed, and can provide firms such as P&G who plug oil and gas wells with a useful value-add to offer their clients.

In August of 2024, Zefiro announced that P&G acquired a minority ownership interest in RCS, which was named Winterhawk Well Abandonment Ltd. at the time. P&G also entered into an exclusive patent license agreement for RCS' U.S. patents, making P&G the only company that can utilize or sublicense RCS' innovations such as REED in the United States.

More information about REED can be found on RCS' website: https://radialcs.com/about-radial-elastomer-expansion-device-reed/

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants commented, "We are quite happy to have executed these deployments and further advanced our playbook for making the most out of RCS' technologies, for which we hold an exclusive license of their U.S. patents. Gas often comes to the surface of wellbores from sustained casing pressure or surface casing vent flows. When this happens, the cost to remediate the issue can be in the hundreds of thousands to millions of U.S. dollars - whereas using the REED device to expand the wellbore casing costs a mere fraction of this amount. We now include REED in P&G's modular, turnkey plug-and-abandonment package, and by beginning to more widely license the technology, we can offer this capability to other operators across the United States."





Post-Expansion Well Casing Samples are Shown in RCS' Workshop, Demonstrating the Outcome Achieved Through Use of the REED Device

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Radial Casing Solutions has Published a Video Showcasing a Testimonial by P&G CEO Luke Plants on the Impact and Significance of this Technology. Please Click Here to Watch the Video on YouTube.

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About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Potential future outcomes from using and/or licensing patents as outlined in the press release, as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293724

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.