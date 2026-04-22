TOKYO, Apr 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has recently completed the improvement of core equipment for Matsumori Waste-to-Energy Plant, a municipal solid waste incineration facility in Sendai City. MHIEC received the contract for the project from Sendai City in 2021, with work carried out over a five-year period from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025. The renovation of the stoker-type incinerators(1) with total processing capacity of 600 tons per day (tpd) will extend the operational life of the facility and reduce CO2 emissions.The Matsumori Waste-to-Energy Plant was originally designed and constructed by MHI, and completed in August 2005. It comprises three units of stoker-type incinerators, each with processing capacity of 200 tpd, plus related equipment, delivering power generating capacity of 17,500 kW.Under the refurbishment work, upgrades have been made to major equipment superannuated after more than 15 years in operation, to achieve stable combustion and operation over the long term. In addition, the thermal efficiency of the boiler has been enhanced with the introduction of EGR-PLUS(R), a new combustion control system using an exhaust gas recirculation technology.(2) Further, a part of the soot blower that removes ash from the boiler tube has been changed from a conventional steam type to a pressure-wave (shock pulse) type,(3) reducing the amount of steam used for ash removal and allowing more steam for power generation, thereby boosting power generating capacity. These renovations have achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions of 12.1% annually.MHIEC took over the waste treatment plant business from MHI in 2008, acquiring technological development capabilities in environmental systems and broad-ranging expertise in the construction and operation of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas. This extensive experience allows MHIEC to provide comprehensive solutions, from plant construction to operations. Going forward, MHIEC will continue to proactively make proposals to extend the life of existing waste treatment facilities, take measures against global warming, and reduce lifecycle costs (LCC) such as maintenance and management costs to contribute to the decarbonization of energy through the collection of energy from waste.(1) A stoker-type incinerator injects air from beneath heat-resistant fire grates, mixing the waste and other material by pushing it up, and allowing for efficient incineration. It is the most common system used for municipal solid waste.(2) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) is a technology to send exhaust gas from the incinerator back into the combustion chamber, promoting complete combustion and reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. MHIEC's EGR-PLUS(R) is a leading-edge combustion control system that combines EGR with low air ratio (the amount of air actually sent to the incinerator divided by the minimum amount of air theoretically required for incineration) combustion technology to reduce the environmental impact, and achieve a stable increase in the amount of electricity sold.(3) A pressure-wave (shock pulse) type soot blower is a device that removes ash from pipes by igniting a mixture of methane and oxygen and firing it into the combustion chamber from an injection nozzle, creating a pressure wave that breaks up ash deposits and causes fine vibrations on the pipe surface.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.