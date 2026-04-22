

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY), a provider of paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the first quarter, mainly impacted by a decline in revenue.



Profit before tax fell to €148 million from €169 million in the prior-year period.



Operating profit decreased to €177 million from €192 million last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating income was €254 million, down from €264 million.



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to €270 million from €286 million, while adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to €345 million.



Net income dropped to €93 million or €0.54 per share from €107 million or €0.63 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was €0.89, down from €0.94 a year earlier.



Revenue for the period fell 9% to €2.386 billion from €2.613 billion in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2026 to be at or above €1.470 billion, based on year-end 2025 exchange rates and adjusted for the India divestment.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News