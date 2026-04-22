Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's first quarter results 2026

Hydro's first quarter results 2026 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on April 29, 2026. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the releases.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.??

It is also possible to log in using the dial-in option:??

Norway +47 2400 4736?

London, UK +44 330 088 5830?

New York, US +1 929 205 6099?

Find your local number?

Meeting ID: 972 6193 2877

We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using the Zoom platform.?

Investor contact:?

Baard Erik Haugen?

+47?92497191?

erik.haugen@hydro.com?