

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Randstad N.V. (RANJY) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR64 million, or EUR0.35 per share. This compares with EUR79 million, or EUR0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Randstad N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR91 million or EUR0.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to EUR5.513 billion from EUR5.656 billion last year.



Randstad N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR64 Mln. vs. EUR79 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.35 vs. EUR0.44 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.513 Bln vs. EUR5.656 Bln last year.



For the first quarter, the company posted an adjusted income of EUR 91 million, or EUR 0.52 per share, compared with EUR 103 million, EUR 0.59 per share in the same period last year.



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