Market first uniquely combines Experian leading datasets and transaction and behavioural analytics in real time

Developed with Resistant AI, Transaction Forensics drives 200% increase in APP fraud detection

Experian today announces the go-live of 'Transaction Forensics', a pioneering AI-powered fraud and anti-money laundering solution designed to help financial services detect and prevent increasingly sophisticated fraud and financial crime in real time.

Combining Resistant AI's advanced behavioural and transaction analytics and Experian's leading proprietary consumer and commercial data assets, Transaction Forensics uses more than 80 AI models to deliver an all-encompassing, granular view of fraud risk across bank-to-bank payments.

The challenge in identifying AI-fraud attacks

As criminals continue to use AI to launch fraud attacks at a scale and speed which traditional fraud systems cannot match, financial services are under increasing pressure to improve detection rates, while minimising friction for genuine customers and operational costs.

In this current environment, businesses face three substantial issues:

The detection gap: Increasingly complex attacks including sophisticated mule networks and AI-generated social engineering are avoiding detection.

Increasingly complex attacks including sophisticated mule networks and AI-generated social engineering are avoiding detection. Increased friction: Attempts to tighten security often results in false positives, frustrating genuine customers and driving up operational costs as teams manually review thousands of harmless transactions.

Attempts to tighten security often results in false positives, frustrating genuine customers and driving up operational costs as teams manually review thousands of harmless transactions. Regulation: FCA guidance recommends that businesses deploying AI should ensure its use is explainable in the detection of fraud and financial crime risk, which in addition supports meeting Consumer Duty outcomes for customers.

Transaction Forensics and proven business impact

Transaction Forensics is the first solution to market that uniquely combines the most comprehensive identity data available in the UK with real-time transaction and behavioural analytics, enabling organisations to understand the true intent behind every transaction as it happens. By enriching transaction signals with Experian insights across credit, identity, fraud and anti-money laundering, alongside historical behavioural data, the solution directly addresses the growing challenge of financial crime and allows organisations to assess risk with precision at the transaction, customer or company level.

Now available to UK businesses, Transaction Forensics supports Faster Payments, BACS and CHAPS, enabling businesses to identify and investigate complex fraud attacks at scale including authorised push payment (APP) fraud, money mule activity and money laundering.

Pilot testing has demonstrated significant performance improvements, including a 200% increase in APP fraud detection, an 80% reduction in false positives, and a 50% reduction in total alert volumes, allowing investigation teams to focus on genuine threats.

Paul Weathersby, Chief Product Officer, Experian UK&I, said: "Transaction Forensics marks a major step forward in fraud and financial crime prevention, one which is only possible thanks to our leading innovation and trusted, high-quality data.

"Financial services are facing a significant challenge in identifying and stopping fraud and financial crime attacks, which are increasingly enabled by AI and at a scale not seen before. Transaction Forensics harnesses the power of AI to help businesses meet that challenge head on."

Martin Rehak, Chief Executive Officer at Resistant AI, said: "The use of AI in fraud and financial crime prevention is no longer optional but essential.

"By combining Resistant AI's advanced models with Experian's leading datasets, we are enabling financial institutions not just to address current attacks including APP fraud and money laundering but any new threats which will undoubtedly emerge in the years ahead."

Transaction Forensics is designed to complement existing transaction monitoring systems rather than replace them. It can be deployed as an additional analytical layer within existing fraud prevention systems or applied selectively to high-risk transactions.

In July 2025, Experian announced it had made a strategic investment in Resistant AI, a leading provider of financial crime prevention and detection. Transaction Forensics is the first solution developed between the two to be brought to market, with other products due to launch across 2026.

To find out more Transaction Forensics visit: https://www.experian.co.uk/business/regulation-and-fraud/fraud-prevention/transaction-forensics

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Resistant AI

Resistant AI builds software that uses AI to detect fraud. We use machine learning to detect fraud within documents and transaction data. Both our products, Resistant Documents and Resistant Transactions, integrate directly into existing monitoring systems.

Resistant AI does away with the traditional, rules-based approach to fraud detection, instead using an adaptive, AI-powered approach. This has proven effective against a wide range of threats, including authorized push payment (APP) fraud and AI generated documents, ensuring financial institutions stay ahead of evolving threats while maintaining compliance.

Resistant AI was founded in 2019 by nine security professionals, fresh from an acquisition of their first startup by Cisco. Currently, the company is headquartered in the United States, with offices in San Antonio, TX, London, UK, and Prague, Czech Republic.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, PR Manager, Corporate Business, UK&I, Experian

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com