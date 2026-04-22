Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Interim report, January - March 2026

January - March

Net sales amounted to MSEK 238 (240), rendering a net sales growth of -1 percent. Net sales for the quarter include discontinued operations amounting to MSEK 2.2 (8.1). Adjusted for discontinued operations, the net sales growth amounted to +1 percent.

EBITA increased to MSEK 53 (46).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for capital gains from discontinued operations, increased to MSEK 49 (46), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 20.5 percent (19.0).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 45 (37)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution increased to SEK 2.44 (2.03) and SEK 2.44 (2.03) respectively

Recurring net revenue from software LTM increased to MSEK 232 (198)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 585 (625)

Significant events

Exsitec Holding AB completed the divestment of the IT and operations business in Zedcom AB. The capital gain from the divestment of the shares amounted to MSEK 4.3.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.



On Wednesday, April 22nd, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer

ir@exsitec.se, +4610 - 333 33 00

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 08:00 CEST.