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WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
5,220 Euro
-1,14 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1755,25011:00
5,1705,25511:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January-March 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January-March 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

First quarter of 2026

  • Net sales in the first quarter amounted to SEK 3,014 (3,052) million. Organic growth was 0.4 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -1.7 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 167 (144) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (4.7) per cent.
  • EBIT was SEK 134 (110) million. Profit after tax was SEK 69 (50) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.7 (0.5).
  • Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 92 (81) per cent.
  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.3 (2.8).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

Jan-Mar

Rolling

Jan-Dec

2026

2025

12 mth.

2025

Net sales, SEK m

3,014

3,052

12,442

12,480

Organic growth, %

0.4

-1.8

2.6

2.0

Acquired growth, %

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

FX-effects, %

-1.7

-0.5

-2.0

-1.7

Adjusted EBITA, SEK m

167

144

625

603

Adjusted EBITA-margin, %

5.5

4.7

5.0

4.8

EBIT, SEK m

134

110

479

455

Income for the period, SEK m

69

50

237

218

Earnings per share, SEK

0.7

0.5

2.5

2.3

Cash conversion, %

-

-

92

99

Leverage, times

-

-

2.3

2.6

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 22 April 2026 at 10:00 CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the first quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following links. The audio link is for listening only and when the participant wants to ask a verbal question. If the participants are not going to ask any questions, but want to see the presentation, just click on the link for the webcast.

Webcast Audience URL (to register for the web presentation without asking questions): Q1 Report 2026

Audio Conference Call Access (to register to listen to the presentation and to ask questions):Q1 Report 2026

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Financial reports and presentations-tab.

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our acting CFO and Director of Investor Relations Daniel Warnholtz (+46 733 775 003).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

You will find the Q1 report here: Financial reports and presentations

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 22 April 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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