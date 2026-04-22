Tele2 AB: Tele2 reports first quarter 2026 results - underlying EBITDAaL growth of 11%

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces its consolidated results for the first quarter 2026, including the completion of the Baltic tower transaction and solid underlying EBITDAaL growth of 11% driven by end-user service revenue growth across all operations and sharp cost control.

Highlights

End-user service revenue of SEK 5.5 billion increased by 3% organically compared to Q1 2025 driven by growth across all operations.

Total revenue of SEK 7.2 billion increased by 3% organically compared to Q1 2025.

Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.9 billion increased by 11% organically compared to Q1 2025 driven by sharp cost control across all operations and end-user service revenue growth.

Q1 2026 profit after financial items (EBT) of SEK 6.7 (1.1) billion increased by SEK 5.6 billion compared to Q1 2025, mainly due to a capital gain of SEK 5.1 billion related to the Baltic tower company.

Net profit from total operations of SEK 6.4 billion. Earnings per share from total operations of SEK 9.20 (1.26) in Q1 2026.

Equity free cash flow of SEK 2.2 (2.0) billion in Q1 2026.

Tele2 and GCI finalised the transaction to create the first pan-Baltic tower company. Cash proceeds to Tele2 amounted to SEK 4.7 billion.

Five new stores opened in Q1 to improve service, deepen customer relationships and address growth potential.

Fixed network upgrades with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps in several cities in Sweden.

Comment from Jean Marc Harion, President and Group CEO of Tele2

"The foundation and momentum we built in 2025 are reflected in our solid first-quarter results, with growth in service revenue, profitability and equity free cash flow. We continue to apply strict discipline and constant optimisation of our organisation - in terms of size, focus and capabilities - while investing in customer experience."

"During the quarter, we made significant progress in our ability to offer the right product at the right time through the right channel. This has been driven by what might seem like two extremes: physical retail and AI."

Teleconference and webcast

Tele2 will host a teleconference and webcast with presentation at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST, 03:00 EDT) on Wednesday 22 April 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Registration for the webcast and a separate registration for the teleconference will be available at www.tele2.com.

For the teleconference, please note that dial-in numbers and unique PIN code (or a 'call-me' facility) will be provided when you register at www.tele2.com. To make sure you are connected in time for the teleconference, please register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 707 55 33 14

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

This information is such that Tele2 AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 CEST on 22 April 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About Tele2

Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.